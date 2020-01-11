Bears open 2nd round-robin with two wins

NASHVILLE -- The Bears Hockey Club returned from its holiday break this week, opening the second round round-robin of the GNASH schedule with a pair of wins at Centennial Sportsplex.
The co-op team, featuring players from Lebanon, Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet, skated away with a 6-2 win over No. 8 Ravenwood on Monday and followed with a 5-2 victory two nights later over the Sumner County triumvirate of Hendersonville, Station Camp and Gallatin.
Anthony Paponetti and Michael Settle each scored twice against Ravenwood while Jake Panter, Logan Baskin and Nick Redisi racked up one apiece. Michael Dillard stopped 15 of 17 shots between the pipes.
Paponetti enjoyed another two-score night Wednesday while Baskin, Settle and Linden Palmer each produced a goal. Robbie Simonek stopped 19 of 21 shots in goal.
The Bears will return to the ice at Ford Ice Center in Antioch at 7 p.m. Monday when they face No. 5 Independence/Summit/ Spring Hill. They'll follow with a 6:30 p.m. faceoff against No. 4 Brentwood on Wednesday, also at Ford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.