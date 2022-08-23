GALLATIN — Gallatin dominated the fourth quarter last Friday night as the Green Wave pulled away from Mt. Juliet 27-19 in both teams’ season opener at Calvin Short Field.
Mt. Juliet trailed just 20-15 going into the fourth quarter with the ball on the Gallatin 11-yard line. But quarterback Griffin Throneberry had to leave the game with an injury and Daniel Echeverria’s field goal brought the Golden Bears to within 20-18 with 10:54 to play.
Gallatin appeared to be looking to run out the clock. Instead, the Green Wave, who churned up 411 rushing yards, nailed the Bears with a 72-yard touchdown run by Luke Cook for a nine-point lead with 10 minutes to play.
With Throneberry out, Mt. Juliet couldn’t move the ball and Gallatin drove to a first down inside the 4 with seconds to go to seal the deal.
The start of the game was delayed an hour by lightning. But when the teams took the field, they put on a show, starting with Jon’Mikael Crudup’s 45-yard run on the game’s third play for a 6-0 Mt. Juliet with 42 seconds expired. Crudup led the Golden Bears with 165 yards on 19 carries.
Cornerback Eyob Gizaw recovered a Gallatin fumble on the Bears’ 45-yard line. But Mt. Juliet missed a field goal.
Gallatin drove to a Za’Kiyan Brinkley 28-yard touchdown, the first of his three as part of his 193 yards,, and go-ahead extra point for a 7-6 edge going into the second quarter.
Echeverria’s 37-yard field goal put Mt. Juliet ahead 9-7 10 minutes before halftime.
Gallatin scored a touchdown on Brinkley’s 13-yard run for a 14-9 lead 5:26 before halftime.
Mt. Juliet blocked a punt and took possession on the Gallatin 20. Crudup’s second touchdown of the night, on a 15-yard run, put the Bears up 15-14 after the extra point failed with 3:06 left in the first half.
Gallatin went up 20-15 on Brinkley’s 9-yard run with nearly 21/2 minutes gone in the second half.
Mt. Juliet, due to Maplewood canceling its game and the Bears replacing the Panthers with RePublic during fall break, will take its bye this week before returning to action Sept. 2 when the Bears host Hunters Lane in their Region 5-5A and home opener at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.
