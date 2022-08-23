GALLATIN — Gallatin dominated the fourth quarter last Friday night as the Green Wave pulled away from Mt. Juliet 27-19 in both teams’ season opener at Calvin Short Field.

Mt. Juliet trailed just 20-15 going into the fourth quarter with the ball on the Gallatin 11-yard line. But quarterback Griffin Throneberry had to leave the game with an injury and Daniel Echeverria’s field goal brought the Golden Bears to within 20-18 with 10:54 to play.

