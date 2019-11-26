Bears post 5-0 shutout, clinch Preds Cup playoff spot at No. 3

NASHVILLE -- The Bears Hockey Club clinched the third spot in the Preds Cup playoffs by blanking Pope John Paul II/Grace Christian 5-0 last week.
The co-op team with players from Lebanon and Wilson Central in addition to Mt. Juliet, improved to 7-1-2 and clinched the No. 3 seed behind Montgomery Bell Academy and Brentwood in the tournament which will face off at 6:45 p.m. next Monday at Centennial Sportsplex against Blackman/Stewarts Creek. The Bears will follow with a match against Brentwood at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Ford Ice Center in Antioch.
Against PJPII/CPA, Finn Shirley got the Bears on the board first before Nick Redisi racked up two scores. Rylan Hagar and Evan Curry each added a tally. Goalie Michael Dillard posted the shutout, stopping all nine shots he faced.
