GLADEVILLE — Mt. Juliet took an early lead and blew the game open with seven scores in the fifth inning to run-rule host Wilson Central 11-1 Tuesday night.
Justin Lee held the Wildcats to five hits and a fourth-inning run. The right-hander walked two and struck out eight.
The Golden Bears banged out 14 hits in six innings off three Wildcat pitchers. Tanner Meyer doubled and Lee and Baylor Osborne each singled twice as all three drove in two runs. Grayson Fisher, Easton Krenzke and Austin Hunley had two singles apiece.
Caden Webber’s single drove in Konnor Adelsberger with Wilson Central’s run in the fourth inning as the Wildcats closed the gap to 3-1.
But the Bears, who took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added a third run in the second, decided the game with seven in the fifth and run-ruled the Wildcats with a run in the sixth.
Wyatt Guethlein pitched the first 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs (seven runs) on eight hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Luke Kinzer got out of the fifth inning and Adelsberger worked the sixth.
Long’s slam lifts Friendship past Davidson
Quin Long hit a third-inning grand slam Monday as host Friendship Christian dodged the showers and dominated Davidson Academy 14-4 at John McNeal Stadium.
Long’s slam, his sixth homer of the season, came during a six-run inning as the Commanders turned a 3-2 deficit into an 8-3 lead. They added five more in the fourth and finished off the Bears with a run in the fifth for the mercy rule as they climbed to 18-12 for the season.
Friendship will host either Davidson or Nashville Christian in the District 4-IIA tournament opener Friday with tiebreakers to be applied after Monday’s rainouts are made up.
Long’s long ball helped Elijah Stockton to the win. Stockton pitched 12/3 innings in relief, allowing no runs on a hit and two walks. Starter Chase Eakes didn’t allow a hit, but surrendered three runs (two earned) on four walks. Will Barnwell fired the fifth, and final, frame, giving up an unearned run on two hits.
Friendship finished with seven hits and eight walks. Eakes drove in two runs on a double and two singles from the leadoff spot. Carson Kennedy had three RBI and Storm Sellars two on a double.
Lebanon goes 1-3 on Chattanooga-area trip
Lebanon opened a trip to the Chattanooga-area last weekend with a 6-3 win over Central Gwinnett (Ga.) last Thursday.
Singles by Isaiah Douglas and Cade Thorne staked the Blue Devils to a 2-0 lead. Brody Hays and Connor Gannon drove in runs in Lebanon’s three-run third for a 5-0 lead. Wyatt Bowling added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Thorne pitched the first 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts.
Hays had two of Lebanon’s nine hits.
The Blue Devils followed with a 4-0 loss to McCallie.
The Blue Tornadoes scored single runs in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings, finishing with six hits.
Bryce Fuller took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits in four innings.
Bowling’s seventh-inning single was Lebanon’s only hit.
Lebanon returned Saturday and dropped an 8-5 decision to host Bradley Central.
The Bears broke a 5-5 tie on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly.
Bowling tripled home two first-inning runs for a 2-0 Lebanon lead. Copeland Bradford’s fifth-inning groundout brought the Blue Devils into a 5-5 tie.
Bowling pitched three innings, allowing five runs on two hits with four strikeouts.
Lebanon outhit Bradley 6-5 with Brice Njezic notching three of the Blue Devils’ hits.
The Blue Devils also dropped an 11-4 decision to Christian Academy of Knoxville last Friday.
Lebanon led 2-0 in the second inning before CAK went ahead with three in the third and broke the game open with seven in the fourth.
Tyler Kingdon pitched the first 32/3 innings for Lebanon, allowing five runs on two hits. Chase Dickerson went 11/3 innings as the pair allowed seven hits.
Lebanon finished with six hits, including two each by Douglas and Gannon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.