Bears shoot over Watertown zone in 20-point win

Watertown’s Chase McConnell tries to keep the ball from the prying hands of Mt. Juliet’s Isaiah Campos (left) and Zion Sanders during the second half. A jump ball was called.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s boys ignored the fact they’re a 2A school going up against 4A Mt. Juliet as the Purple Tigers took it to the Golden Bears in the final game of the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic last Friday night.

But while the Tigers bottled up Mt. Juliet’s formidable inside game, the Bears bagged 11 3-pointers in a 56-36 victory.

