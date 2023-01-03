Bears shoot over Watertown zone in 20-point win

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s boys ignored the fact they’re a 2A school going up against 4A Mt. Juliet as the Purple Tigers took it to the Golden Bears in the final game of the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic last Friday night.
But while the Tigers bottled up Mt. Juliet’s formidable inside game, the Bears bagged 11 3-pointers in a 56-36 victory.
While Tennessee and Clemson were duking it out in the Orange Bowl, the Bears and Tigers slugged it out to a 4-3 Mt. Juliet lead at the first-quarter break as Watertown packed a zone around MJ big men Osize Daniyan and John Lloyd. But five different Golden Bears hit a 3-pointer in the second to go up 20-11 by halftime. MJ took a 37-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We went into the game with the mindset we were going to make them beat us from 3,” Watertown coach Kevon Honeycutt said. “They’re not a good 3-point-shooting team… They score a lot of their points around the rim… We’re not long and we’re not very athletic compared to Mt. Juliet… Athletes from 2A to 4A are a little different. Everybody understands that. But they bought into the game plan. We wanted them to beat us from 3 and we were going to stick with it. We packed it in and if they beat us from 3, then they deserve to win. But we were going to make them do what they weren’t good at. It just so happens, just like everybody else we’ve played, if we’re going to make them shoot it, they end up being a pretty good shooting team that night. When a team hits 11 3s, you’re going to lose.
“That first quarter, we gave Mt. Juliet fits. I think they thought we were going to match up because we hadn’t played zone all year. We hadn’t even practiced zone. That was something we just put in right before gametime… Our guys, we battled.”
Ashton Kirkendoll tossed in 12 points and Eric Williams 10 as each hit a pair of 3s for Mt. Juliet. Daniyan was held to eight points inside while Braxton Corey and Dylan Work each hit two triples for six apiece. Zion Sanders, Chad Marudas, Jon’Mikael Crudup and the 6-foot-6 Lloyd each threw in three and Kam Kupchik two.
“(Daniyan) and John stepping inside give us a good presence down low,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said. “We go through spells where we don’t shoot it real well. We challenged the guys tonight. We had a few guys step up and finally spread the zone back out a little bit ‘cause we’ll see that come district play.”
Trent Spradlin sank all six of his free throws as he led all scorers with 14 points for the Purple Tigers while J.J. Goodall added eight, Chase McConnell five, Greer Davis four, Manny Seay three and K.J. Woods two as Watertown fell to 5-10 going into Friday’s District 6-AA opener against visiting Westmoreland.
“It’s great for Wilson County. I think it’s cool playing in-county schools,” Drake said. “They did a great job. They competed their tails off. They made us earn every bucket. It was fun. It was a good time.”
Mt. Juliet will travel to Hunters Lane tonight and host Rockvale on Thursday. The Purple Tigers will open their District 6-AA schedule Friday when Westmoreland, coached by former Green Hill girls coach Cherie Abner, comes to town.
Lebanon falls in Panama City final
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Lebanon lost in the Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic championship game to Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 63-50 last Friday at Arnold High School.
The Longhorns led 12-9 at the first-quarter break, 23-21 at halftime and 48-41 through three as the Blue Devils dropped to 8-5.
Niko Wilson sank three 3-pointers during his 11-point third quarter as he led Lambert with 19 points. James Tyre threw in a pair of 3s and all five of his free throws as he scored 12 of his 15 after halftime. Cam Bland tossed in 12.
Jarred Hall led Lebanon with 19 points while Jaylen Abston and Landen Engles each scored seven, Chaseton Dixon six on a pair of third-quarter 3s, Caden Baird five, Wyatt Bowling four and Brice Njezic two.
Lebanon will host Ravenwood tonight at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Friendship falls to Antioch 61-59 despite 25 by Jones
WATERTOWN — Antioch scored a layup off a steal as time expired to beat Friendship Christian 61-59 last Friday on the final day of the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic at Watertown Middle.
The Bears led 13-10 at the first-quarter break and 28-23 at halftime before Friendship moved in front 43-40 going into the fourth.
Colby Jones hit a three-point play with 20 seconds left to complete his 25-point outing and give Friendship a three-point lead. Antioch hit a tying 3-pointer with nine seconds left.
Justin Brown bagged four 3-pointers as he led Antioch with 14 points. Jalen White scored nine in the fourth as he and Tremaine James each tossed in two triples on their way to 12 apiece. Ta’Khyion Whitset notched nine of his 11 after halftime, including seven in the third quarter.
Jones swished three 3-pointers, including two in his 11-point fourth quarter, as he fueled the Commanders’ attack with 25 points. Riggs Rowe racked up 13 from inside. Kealin Horton and Charley Carpenter each connected on a pair of 3s for eight points apiece. D. Boone and Sam Duckwiler dropped in two apiece as Friendship fell to 9-8.
Friendship will resume District 4-IIA action tonight when Goodpasture visits the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Green Hill finishes third at Willie Brown Memorial Tournament
NASHVILLE — Green Hill finished third in the Willie Brown ’65 Memorial Tournament with a 59-48 win over LaVergne at Father Ryan last Friday.
LaVergne led 12-10 at the first-quarter break before the teams went into halftime tied 22-22. The Hawks flew out to a 36-29 lead going into the fourth.
Kenny Ellis hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter and eight free throws in the fourth to lead Green Hill with 16 points. Jason Burch and Antjuan Welch each threw in 13. Aaron Mattingly added eight points, Parker Overath five and Jordan Lukins four.
Zanden Bryant zipped in three 3-pointers in leading LaVergne with 15 points. Daunte White scored seven in the first quarter and Xailin Zenoir six in the fourth as each added 11.
Green Hill will host Beech tonight.
