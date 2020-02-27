Bears turn back Bison to threepeat as 9-AAA champs

GLADEVILLE — After not winning a district championship during the history of basketball at the school until two years ago, Mt. Juliet’s boys pulled off a threepeat Tuesday night after being extended by Station Camp in a 57-47 championship-game victory at Wilson Central.
After blistering through most of the District 9-AAA schedule, Mt. Juliet was derailed by the Bison two weeks ago. Station Camp made a strong bid to make it two straight wins over the Golden Bears, putting together a 13-1 run to forge a 17-17 tie late in the first half and extending it to 16-4 to tie the game 20-20 by halftime.
Despite an 8-0 Mt. Juliet run which opened a 30-25 lead during the third quarter, Station Camp twice led by one in the fourth quarter before the Golden Bear finally put the Bison away with 11 straight points, good for a 46-36 lead.
“We had some guys sort of stepping outside their comfort zone in the first half,” Mt. Juliet coach Troy Allen said after his Bears improved to 25-3. “They’re good. Both teams know each other so well. We sort of got it back all together in the third quarter and we started running. They had slowed us down. We were able to pick up our press… We did a great job on the glass. We’ve had back-to-back games where we’ve done a great job on the defensive glass.”
Allen, named the district’s Coach of the Year following the game, said after the earlier loss to Station Camp that the Bison gave Mt. Juliet more matchup problems than other teams.
“The main thing is we changed a couple of matchups,” Allen said. “We put (Charles) Clark on (Kavon Blankenship) and put our best defender on (Eli Thurston), who’s been playing really well. We switched things up with our press. We didn’t trap that much. We didn’t want to leave them open to shoot threes. We trapped a little bit more the first time.
“Coach (Michael) Berardi had the scout and did an amazing job.”
Will Pruitt, the Red Rocket who was named district and tournament Most Valuable Player, started out sizzling hot with a couple of threes and eight first-quarter points. Though he was slowed scoring-wise the middle two periods, he finished with a flurry, getting 12 in the fourth to finish with 24.
“He was ready, he came out shooting it,” Allen said of the future Lipscomb Bison. “It’s like having a blankey, having a point guard like that. ‘What do you want to run, son? Tell me’. I’ve never done that in my life. When things aren’t going good, ‘What do you want to run?’, and he’ll call the right thing.”
Pruitt called the No. 5 of Isaac Thompson, who tossed in all 13 of his points in the second half.
Clark collected nine points, Riggs Abner and Gage Wells five each and Mo Ruttlen a free throw.
After a scoreless first quarter, Thurston brought the Bison back into the game with nine of his 17 points in the second quarter. Blankenship had seven of his 13 in the fourth as Station Camp slipped to 21-10.
“We’ve started doing more ones vs. twos in practice,” Allen said of trying to ratchet up the competition for the Bears. “We’ve had a lot of, I don’t know if they’re easy wins, but big wins. We haven’t played, since early in the year, a lot of close games. You got to learn how to play them, even with an experienced team like we have. We did a pretty good job tonight except making free throws.”
Now the Golden Bears have a third straight district championship plaque for the trophy case.
“It’s a credit to these guys and how hard they work, how they can deal with us and keep coming back every day,” said Allen, in his 16th season at Mt. Juliet. “There’s a lot of places where you can’t coach and these guys accept coaching. They don’t take things personal when we get on them. We’ll fight them, make them do things they don’t want to do like lift weights tomorrow. They just do it. It’s a credit to everybody before them what we’ve built a real program.
“We expect greatness every day… We demand it out of them. We came so close so many times and then something would happen. It’s been a nice five or six years of playing at a pretty high level.”
Others may be tempted to say, “Break up the Bears,” which might elicit a chuckle under normal circumstances.
But the opening of the new Green Hill High School this fall is expected to gut the boys’ basketball program as many of the freshmen and sophomores (seniors will graduate and juniors will have the option of staying at MJHS) are zoned to attend the new school, making it a sensitive matter for the Golden Bears, who are only guaranteed right now, which is Saturday’s 7 p.m. Region 5-AAA opener against visiting Kenwood with the winner advancing to the semifinal next Tuesday at Springfield.
“We don’t talk about it,” Allen said. “We’ve talked about it two times this year. I’m not going to talk about it. I’m going to coach this team. They deserve everything, all of our energy, no matter what’s happening this week, next week, what’s going on. To their credit, I’ve not heard a peep about it. It’s obvious it’s not bothering us. I was concerned about it bothering us, but it’s not bothering us. You play like that, you’re not worried about the future, you’re worried about right now.
“We got high-character guys. Our four seniors. I think it’s just the people I surround them with. I’ve got the best assistant coaches, probably in the state, that support everything I do. I’ve raised a couple of them, I think. They were young when they got here with me. The way they go about their business, it’s pretty incredible how hard they work. It’s every man we have.”
Purple Tigers take third in 8-AA, open region at Cumberland CountyCOOKEVILLE — Watertown edged Cannon County 56-54 in overtime Tuesday night in the District 8-AA consolation game at Tennessee Tech’s Hooper Eblen Center.
The third-place Purple Tigers will take a 21-9 record to District 7 runner-up Cumberland County at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Region 4-AA tournament opener.
The Crossville school is where Watertown reeled off three straight wins, starting with the host Jets, to take the region title last year.
This year’s tournament is scheduled to move to Tech following the first round.
