GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s boys stayed within striking distance of visiting Mt. Juliet until the visiting Golden Bears put up two straight touchdowns and raced to a 68-37 thumping Tuesday night.
The 14-0 run turned a 25-19 lead midway through the second quarter into a 39-19 runaway early in the second half as Mt. Juliet moved to 16-2 for the season and 7-0 as the District 9-AAA schedule reached its halfway point. Central slipped to 9-10, 1-6.
Mt. Juliet enjoyed additional runs of 8-0 and 11-0 before coach Troy Allen went past his rotation on the bench with 3:27 to play.
Will Pruitt poured in 17 points for Mt. Juliet while Charles Clark connected on a pair of three-pointers on his way to 12. Riggs Abner added 11 and Gage Wells, with two triples, 10. Mo Ruttlen racked up a pair of second-quarter threes on his way to eight while Griffin Throneberry finished with four and Jacob Burge, Paxton Davidson and Osize Daniyan two each.
Caleb Lawrence connected on a couple of threes as he and Adler Kerr each collected 10 points for the ‘Cats. Connor Miller scored seven points, Jordan Beard five, Dakota Boudacious three and and Jared Lawrence two.
Both teams will tip off the district’s second-half schedule tonight — Mt. Juliet at home against Lebanon while Central wraps up a four-game homestand against Hendersonville.
Portland upsets Blue Devils 56-53A much-improved Portland visited Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court on Tuesday night and left with a 56-53 upset victory over the Blue Devils.
The Panthers led 15-14 following the first quarter before the Blue Devils bolted to a 32-24 halftime lead. Portland pulled within 45-41 going into the fourth before the visitors knocked in 9 of 12 free throws down the stretch to improve to 13-8 for the season, 3-4 in District 9-AAA.
“They outplayed us, they outworked us, they outcoached us,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said after his Blue Devils dropped to 16-4, 5-2.
Darius Bell, Portland’s 6-foot-6 forward, notched 19 points, knocking down 9 of 11 free throws, including all six in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Eagle fired in 14.
Kobe Tibbs led Lebanon with 19 points while Gaven Reasonover finished with 14, David Greene 10, Jamar Kynard and Malcolm Logue four each and Jackson Painter two.
Lebanon will tip off the district’s second-half schedule tonight at Mt. Juliet.
Goodpasture shoots down FCS
MADISON — Goodpasture built a first-quarter lead before Friendship Christian’s offense went dry the rest of the night in an 88-32 Cougar conquest Tuesday night.
The Cougars led 25-13 in the first quarter before a 20-6 second opened a 45-19 halftime margin as Goodpasture improved to 18-2 for the season and 12-0 in Division II, District 4-A.
PJay Smith fired in five three-pointers to lead Goodpasture with 23 points. Josh Williams fired in four triples and Cooper Pennington two as each finished with 14 points while Cole Dotson dropped in 10 as the Cougars connected on 15 treys.
Andrew Mathis’ 14 points was tops for the Commanders while Mitch Pelham and Dillon Turner each finished with five, Casey Jones four, Bryce Miller a three and Max Duckwiler a free throw as Friendship fell to 9-15, 2-8.
Friendship will return to Davidson County tonight with a trip to University School of Nashville.
Branim, Walker, lead MJCA to victory
MT. JULIET — Carter Branim was on fire from outside and Montrell Walker nearly matched him from inside Tuesday night as Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys bagged a 75-41 win over Currey Ingram.
Branim sank six three-pointers to lead the Saints with 20 points while Walker went inside for 19 and Shawn Link 13. Jordan Willis scored seven points, Luke Nave six, Levi Irby four and Brittain Gore, Isaiah Smith and Dylan Harman two each as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 6-13 for the season.
MJCA had to overcome the 31 points scored by Currey Ingram’s Truman Christian-Mizell.
Mt. Juliet Christian will return to Division II District 4-A action tonight at Donelson Christian following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.
Goodpasture shoots down Saints
MT. JULIET — Goodpasture’s boys buried six three-pointers Monday night in a 77-24 triumph at Mt. Juliet Christian.
Jay Smith sank six triples on his way to 32 points while Cooper Pennington poured in four threes en route to 14.
Goodpasture led 27-7 following the first quarter and 49-14 at halftime.
Carter Branim led Mt. Juliet Christian with five points while Levi Irby finished with four; Shawn Link, Jordan Willis, Montrell Walker and Derrick Crouch three each, Brittain Gore two and Isaiah Smith a free throw as the Saints fell to 5-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.