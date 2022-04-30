MT. JULIET — Baylor Osborne’s single to center field scored Tannor Meyer with the walk-off run in the bottom of the ninth inning of Mt. Juliet’s 2-1 win over Wilson Central to end a two-hour, 45-minute game Wednesday night.
Central’s Isaac Schafer and Mt. Juliet’s Austin Hunley locked up in a pitcher’s duel for most of regulation. Hunley allowed an unearned run in the sixth on four hits and no walks while 14 strikeouts in seven innings. Schafer gave up the tying run, also unearned, in the bottom of the sixth, on two hits and six walks with eight punchouts.
Central scored after McKane Everett’s drive to deep center field went off the center-fielder’s glove for a double (in Wilson Central’s scorebook, ruled an error by Mt. Juliet) as Schafer, who singled to center to open the inning, dove across home plate for a 1-0 Wildcat lead.
Mt. Juliet tied the score in the bottom half in controversial fashion in the bottom half when, with the bases loaded and two out, Rayder Soto swung at a pitch which was ruled a strikeout. Mt. Juliet coach Zach Tompkins appealed and, after the umpires conferred, the call was changed to a hit batter with Anthony Buckland scoring the tying run.
Michael Demonbreun took over for Schafer (104 pitches out of a 120 limit) in the seventh for Central and pitched 2 1/3 innings to take the loss. Keaton Reese took over for Hunley (110 pitches) and allowed a hit in two innings to pick up the victory.
Wilson Central’s Dylan Guethlein was the only hitter on either side with more than one hit as he had two singles.
Whitlock celebrates Watertown’s Senior Night with go-ahead double
WATERTOWN — Alec Whitlock had a Senior Night to remember, doubling to left field to drive in the tying and go-ahead runs in the fifth inning of Watertown’s 2-1 triumph over Smyrna on Thursday.
Senior Brady Watts singled to lead off and, after an out, senior Kaden Seay was hit by a pitch. Senior Nathan Martinez reached base, forcing Watts and bringing up Whitlock, whose hit made a winner of senior Kendal Bayse, who pitched four hitless innings with 10 strikeouts.
Smyrna took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning off senior Will Weir, who surrendered five hits in three innings.
Watertown was outhit by Smyrna 9-5.
