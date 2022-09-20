Bears walk off with 45-43 win on Echeverria field goal

Daniel Echeverria (98) sends his 26-yard field goal toward the uprights as time expires to give Mt. Juliet a 45-43 win over White County.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET—Daniel Echeverria’s 26-yard field goal as time expired gave Mt. Juliet a 45-43 win over the White County Warriors last Friday night at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.

Echeverria’s field goal came just after the Warriors had scored and taken the lead on a two-point conversion with just 16 seconds left.

