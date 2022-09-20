Bears walk off with 45-43 win on Echeverria field goal

MT. JULIET—Daniel Echeverria’s 26-yard field goal as time expired gave Mt. Juliet a 45-43 win over the White County Warriors last Friday night at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.
Echeverria’s field goal came just after the Warriors had scored and taken the lead on a two-point conversion with just 16 seconds left.
Mt. Juliet jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. On the second play of the game Dearrius Morton ran around right end untouched for a 60-yard touchdown.
After forcing the Warriors into a punting situation, the snap went over the punter’s head, and Deon Waller recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.
After forcing another Warrior punt, Morton looked like he had scored his second touchdown, but it was called back because of a penalty. Then on the next play, quarterback Tyler Travers faked the handoff and kept the ball running up the middle for an apparent touchdown. However, when running back Harrison Edwards was tackled, the runner to whom Travers faked the handoff, an official inadvertently blew the whistle thinking Edwards had the ball, killing the play. Then on third down Travers connected with Rayder Soto for a first down before connecting with Osize Daniyan for a 60-yard touchdown on the next play.
White County, whose offense had been held in check, finally got some momentum as last year’s Region 5-5A Most Valuable Player Malaki Dowell ripped off a 76-yard touchdown run to get the Warriors on the board.
The Golden Bears responded just plays later as Keion Irby raced 45 yards for a touchdown increasing the lead to 28-7.
White County quarterback Tripp Pinion ripped off a 60-yard run and then finished the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run.
The Warriors forced Mt. Juliet to punt on its next possession, and then drove 52 yards in six plays as Dowell scored from 21 yards to cut the lead to 28-21.
After forcing another Golden Bears punt, the Warriors tied things up just before the first half expired. Driving 80 yards in 11 plays, Pinion scored from 4 yards tying the game at 28.
The second half saw the teams trade punts. Mt. Juliet was able to break the tie as Morton ended an eight-play, 61-yard drive with a 4-yard run, putting the Golden Bears ahead 35-28.
After forcing the Warriors to punt again it looked like the Golden Bears would put the game away, but Irby fumbled trying to score and Nate Mullins recovered for White County.
The Warriors wasted no time in scoring as Dowell scored his third touchdown, this one from 62 yards, and tied the game at 25 with 4:51 left.
After a short kickoff, the Golden Bears gave the ball to Morton, who ripped off runs of 32, 8, 4 and 23 yards. The last one gave the Golden Bears a 42-45 lead with 3:05 left.
The Warriors methodically moved the ball down the field, and with 16 seconds left Dowell scored for the fourth time. The Warriors then decided to go for the two-point conversion and the win. Pinion looked to initially be stopped, but continued to fight and was ruled to have made it into the end zone for a 43-42 lead for the Warriors.
The ensuing kickoff was squibbed and recovered at the Golden Bears’ 40-yard line. Travers then connected with Daniyan who lateralled the ball to Irby, who took the ball down to the 16-yard line. A penalty moved the ball to the 11-yard line. Travers then ran the ball to the middle of the field and the Golden Bears called their final timeout. Then came Echeverria’s heroics.
“I tried to talk our offensive coordinator (Colt Carver) out of that play (hook and ladder), but he ran, and the kids executed the play,” said Mt. Juliet head coach Trey Perry. “Any college coach that wants to listen I will sing the praises of him (Dowell).
“And their quarterback just plays with a lot of guts.”
With the win the Golden Bears improved to 3-1 overall and, more importantly, 2-0 in region play pending a trip to Wilson Central at 7 p.m. this coming Friday.
