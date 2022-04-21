MT. JULIET — Lebanon’s wildness contributed to a 6-1 loss to Mt. Juliet on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils outhit the Golden Bears 6-1 and committed no errors to MJ’s one. But five Lebanon pitchers combined to walk 12 batters as all but one run was earned.
The teams traded first-inning runs. Copeland Bradford’s single scored Brody Hays for a short-lived 1-0 Lebanon lead.
Mt. Juliet tied the game in the bottom half on a bases-loaded walk to Easton Krenzke. The Bears took a 2-1 lead in the third and broke it open with three in the fourth with Anthony Buckland contributing a sacrifice fly.
Justin Lee pitched six innings for the win, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out 11.
Keaton Reese fanned two in a hitless seventh.
Easton Forsythe, the fourth of Lebanon’s five pitchers, took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on one hit and five walks with five strikeouts in 22/3 innings.
Wyatt Bowling had half of Lebanon’s four hits.
Wildcats blow open close game with Cookeville with five in fifthCOOKEVILLE — Wilson Central broke open a close game with five runs in the fifth inning Tuesday night in a 7-3 District 9-4A win over Cookeville.
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before exploding in the fifth, which was enough for Wyatt Guethlein to earn the win.
The right-hander allowed two fifth-inning runs (one earned) in four-plus innings on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Michael Demonbreun pitched the final three frames, surrendering a run on two hits with four punchouts, for the save.
Wyatt Guethlein, McKane Everett and Hunter Williams doubled as they and Zac Wilson each had two of Wilson Central’s 11 hits. Caden Webber also doubled as he and Dylan Guethlein (Wyatt’s brother) drove in two runs apiece.
Purple Tigers outscore Westmoreland 14-10WESTMORELAND — Offense ruled the day Tuesday as Watertown outscored Westmoreland 14-10.
The Purple Tigers outhit the Eagles 12-10 and also took advantage of 10 errors by the home team to their four.
Watertown held a 7-6 edge after two innings.
After two consecutive scoreless frames by both teams, the Tigers broke it open with five in the fifth and two in the seventh. Westmoreland stayed within striking distance with three and one in the same innings, respectively.
Alec Whitlock doubled among his three hits for Watertown. Will Weir also doubled. Kaden Seay drove in three runs and K.J.
Wood and Kaiden West two each as all three had two hits.
Anthony Leath drove in four runs for Westmoreland.
Zack Self, the second of four Watertown pitchers, was awarded the win with three innings of work.
Smith pitches Saints past Nashville ChristianMT. JULIET — Chase Smith held Nashville Christian to four hits as Mt. Juliet Christian celebrated Senior Night with a 4-1 win Tuesday.
Smith walked three and struck out seven in a complete seven-inning game.
The Saints scored twice in the second and third innings. The Eagles, who committed six errors to add to MJCA’s four hits, crossed the plate in the fifth.
Brenden Dunn had half of Mt. Juliet Christian’s four hits and scored twice.
Commanders run-rule Nashville ChristianFriendship Christian’s scheduled game at Nashville Christian was moved to FCS on Monday due to field issues at NCS’ Bellevue facility, though the Commanders were the “visiting” team and batted first.
That didn’t keep them from making themselves at home and run-ruling the Eagles 12-1.
Friendship scored eight times in the top of the second inning and four in the fifth, finishing with 12 hits.
Quin Long doubled as he and J.J. Pruneau each had three hits and two RBIs for Friendship. Storm Sellars doubled and singled as he, Elijah Stockton and Carter Kring drove in two runs apiece.
Tate Tidwell pitched the full five innings for the win.
He allowed Nashville Christian’s run in the fifth inning as the Eagles finished with seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
