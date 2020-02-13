Beech boys overtake Blue Devils late

HENDERSONVILLE — After repeatedly turning back Beech, Lebanon’s boys finally succumbed to the host Buccaneers 70-67 Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils never trailed until Beech finally got over the hump with 2:36 to play on a layup by Drew Paige.
After Jamar Kynard’s one-hander in the lane put the Blue Devils briefly back in front, Paige’s layup with 1:47 put Beech ahead to stay 66-65.
The Buccaneers went up by three, but Lebanon missed a couple of threes before the final buzzer sounded on the Blue Devils’ third straight loss, each by three points.
“Two of those three we’ve had leads in the fourth quarter,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said after his Blue Devils dropped to 18-9 for the season and 7-6 in District 9-AAA with only a trip to Portland on Friday left on the regular-season schedule. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting us to execute in the game.
“Give Beech credit. We shot the ball well tonight. They weathered the storm in the first half. Defensively, we’ve got to do a better job of defending. They did a good job of getting to the free-throw line in the first half. The second half, they got to the rim. We got to defend without fouling and be able to stop penetration.”
Lebanon led 20-13 at the first-quarter buzzer. Paige got behind the Blue Devil defenders to take a long inbounds pass with .9 seconds left in the first half and flipped the ball into the basket to bring the Buccaneers within 36-34.
But the Blue Devils bounced back in the third behind three-point bombs from Kobe Tibbs and Gaven Reasonover to keep the Bucs at bay 53-46 going into the fourth.
Paige poured in 21 points for Beech while Kaleb Powell scored 17 and Luke Fleming 13, including three 3-pointers. Jaquale Matthews added 11 as the Buccaneers improved to 18-10, 8-5.
Tibbs totaled 21 points and Reasonover 15 as each sank four triples for Lebanon while Kynard collected 10. Center David Greene sat out most of the first half after picking up two early fouls and scored six points while Alex Fite finished with five, DeQuantay Shannon four and Jackson Painter and Jarred Hall a three apiece.
“I was proud of the way our kids fought,” McDowell said. “We had some other guys step up…guys who have been getting a lot of minutes and a lot of opportunities and they are stepping up and playing better.
“Tonight’s a tough game. We were playing essentially, I felt like the winner probably had a real good shot at second place and we kind of let that get away. We have another opportunity Friday to get back on the right track before we play for real.”
Station Camp breaks Bears’ 13-game win streakMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s boys had already clinched the top seed in next week’s District 9-AAA tournament, so Tuesday night’s surprising 62-57 loss to Station Camp only kept the Golden Bears from running the table in the league and snapped a 13-game winning streak.
The teams were tied 11-11 following the first quarter before Mt. Juliet edged in front 25-22 going into halftime. Station Camp moved in front 37-36 going into the fourth before the Bison closed out the Bears with a 25-21 fourth as MJ fell to 21-3 for the season and 12-1 in the district.
Eli Thurston sank three second-half three-pointers to lead Station Camp with 17 points.
Gage Wells fired in five threes to lead Mt. Juliet with 17 points while Will Pruitt produced 15 and Charles Clark 13. Riggs Abner added eight and Isaac Thompson as the Bears tasted defeat for the first time since losing to Siegel and Hillsboro the week before Christmas.
Mt. Juliet will play host to rival Wilson Central on Friday night before the district tournament tips off next week at Central.
Commanders lead wire to wire to oust SaintsAfter watching their girls get upset by Mt. Juliet Christian, Friendship Christian’s boys made sure the same fate wouldn’t hit them by leading from start to finish in a 67-42 win in the Division II District 4-A tournament play-in game Monday night at FCS’ Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Commanders jumped out to a 6-0 lead. The Saints quickly got the margin sliced to two, but Friendship wen t back up 12-6 by the first-quarter break.
Mt. Juliet Christian stayed within striking distance throughout the second quarter, trailing 26-22 at halftime.
But Friendship put the Saints away with a 24-7 third period to open a 50-29 lead as the Commanders advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinal game at top-seeded Goodpasture with an 11-20 record.
“Very proud of our guys tonight. They came out with a defensive intensity that we really needed,” Commander coach Ben Johnson said. “Had to sit some guys with fouls.
“But in the third, everything clicked. Good pressure defense. We hit five five threes in the third, just a solid effort.”
Andrew Mathis poured in 21 points and Mitch Pelham 15 as each put in a pair of threes for Friendship. Dillon Turner turned in nine points, Casey Jones seven, La’Quarrius Talley and Charley Carpenter four each, Bryce Miller a long three, Joseph Meadows two and Max Duckwiler and David Porter a free throw apiece.
Shawn Link led the Saints with 14 points while Carter Branim added 11, including three triples. Montrell Walker finished with five while Jordan Willis and Luke Nave each notched three, Derrick Crouch and Brittain Gore two apiece and Levi Irby a free throw as Mt. Juliet Christian concluded a 6-20 campaign.
Verge scores 1,000th point, Bradshaw wins 200th at WHS as Purple Tigers prevail in OTWATERTOWN — Any Watertown win over neighboring rival Gordonsville is noteworthy. But the Purple Tigers’ 64-60 overtime triumph Monday featured a pair of milestones.
Senior guard RayQuan Verge scored his 1,000th career point, and Matt Bradshaw picked up his 200th coaching victory in his 10th season with the Purple Tigers.
Elijah Williams scored seven of his 11 points in overtime as Watertown broke a 54-54 deadlock.
Brayden Cousino led Watertown with 16 points while Verge and Quanterrius Hughes-Malone each threw in 13. Gavin Clayborne collected nine points while Deramus Carey tossed in two.
Watertown led 20-10 eight minutes in before Gordonsville flipped the script in the second quarter to climb into a 28-28 halftime tie. The Purple Tigers re-extended their lead to 46-39 going into the fourth.
Bradshaw’s victory total, added to his 147-64 mark in seven seasons at Friendship Christian, gives him 347 career wins. He became Watertown’s career wins leader several years ago, passing Clint Dennison’s 135 triumphs.
