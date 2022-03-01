HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s run of state tournament appearances came to an abrupt end last Friday night as the Devilettes were derailed at Beech 48-45.
The game was back and forth throughout, though Beech led for a majority of the contest as the Lady Buccaneers advanced to last night’s semifinal against Station Camp with a 20-12 mark. Lebanon is finished at 21-9.
“I’m proud of our team,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “We’ve endured a lot this year, a lot of things people don’t know about. We battled to the end. We just didn’t make enough plays tonight to get the job (done).”
A three-point play by Asia Barr put Lebanon up 41-37 and an open layup by Terri Reynolds as the Devilettes broke the press made it 43-40. But Beech’s Carson Sisk sank an open layup on the other end to put the Lady Buccaneers in front 44-43.
After two missed Lebanon free throws, Sisk converted a fastbreak into a layup for a three-point lead. Reynolds drove baseline to draw the Devilettes to within 46-45 with just over a minute to play.
Bailey Ford drove in for a layup for a three-point Lady Buc lead with 38 seconds left. Following a Lebanon timeout with 10.1 ticks left, the Devilettes missed a pair of 3-pointers, ending their season sooner than most expected.
“You can rewind and go to several plays from the first quarter all the way to the end,” Barrett said. “It doesn’t take away from what we’ve done. Our seniors have won 100-plus games throughout their career, three straight state tournament appearances. Tonight we just fell a little short.”
Bri Ellis led the Lady Bucs with 17 points while Riley Long tossed in 12.
Reynolds finished with 14 points in her Lebanon finale while Finley Tomlin tossed in three 3-pointers on her way to 13 and senior Meioshe Mason 10. Barr, also playing her final game in LHS blue, added eight, six of which came in the fourth.
A Tomlin triple put Lebanon ahead for the first time 5-3 before Ellis’ putback sent Beech in front 7-5 as the Lady Bucs opened an 11-5 advantage at the first-quarter break.
The Lady Bucs built an 18-10 lead before Lebanon battled back to a 20-19 edge on Mason’s layup 1:38 before halftime. Beech missed a layup at the buzzer to keep the lead with the Devilettes.
A triple by Tomlin opened a 23-19 lead early in the second half. But a transition layup by Long put Beech back in front 24-23. The Lady Bucs went up as much as 32-25 before Reynolds’ layup at the third-quarter buzzer drew the Devilettes to within 35-32.
A corner triple by Barr 20 seconds into the fourth tied the score 35-35. Mason scored in the post to tie the score and Tomlin tossed in a free throw for a 38-37 Lebanon edge.
But despite building on that lead, the Devilettes couldn’t finish the job.
“One lesson you can take away from it is nothing is ever given and for whatever reason it’s not going to give you an advantage to go to the state tournament,” Barrett said. “You got to work. You got to make plays. And we just fell on the short end of that tonight.”
Lady Hawks’ Cinderella run ends in double OTMT. JULIET — It appeared Green Hill’s Cinderella run through the tournaments would continue when the Lady Hawks had an 11-point lead over Station Camp during the third quarter of last Friday’s Region 5-4A semifinal.
But the Lady Bison roared back to force not one, but two, overtimes and ring the midnight bell on the District 9 champions 70-66.
The Lady Bison led 12-7 at the first-quarter break before Green Hill came back to take a 27-26 halftime edge. The Lady Hawks led 42-31 during the third period which ended 44-38. Station Camp won the fourth 16-10 to gain a 54-54 tie. It was 61-61 following the first four extra minutes.
Station Camp had 23 points from Marisa Wirtz and 20 from Ann Richards as well as 10 from Noelle King to advance to last night’s semifinal against Beech with an 18-11 record.
Aubrey Blankenship poured in 30 points, including four 3-pointers and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line to go past 1,000 for her career to lead the Lady Hawks. Savannah Kirby connected on three triples on her way to 14 while Alyssa Potier added eight, Kensley Carter five, Julia Varpness four, Sullie Gerik three and senior Alivia Majors two free throws as Green Hill finished a 12-16 campaign.
Mt. Juliet falls to Gallatin 57-42GALLATIN — Mt. Juliet’s season ended last Friday night with a 57-42 loss to District 10-4A champion Gallatin in the Region 5 semifinals at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
The Lady Wave led 13-9 at the first-quarter break, 30-22 at halftime and 47-35 going into the fourth as they advanced to last night’s semifinal against Cookeville.
Ciaife Carter led a balanced Lady Wave attack with 13 points while Sanaa Ricks racked up 12 and Ea’Niyah Wilks added 11 as Gallatin, which lost coach Jerry Landers to COVID in January, improved to 20-10.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with a game-high 14 points while lone senior Dymond Howard and Kaley Jones each scored seven, Adelyn Kendall and Unity Jordan four apiece and Taylor Haymans and Jai’Niyah Pillows a 3-pointer apiece as Mt. Juliet ended a 6-23 season under first-year coach Joseph Hiett.
Watertown ousted at YorkJAMESTOWN — Watertown’s season ended Friday night with a 55-20 loss at York Institute in the Region 3-2A tournament.
The Lady Dragons led 25-4 following the first quarter and 35-9 at halftime as they advanced to last night’s semifinals at Watertown with a 22-5 record. The Lady Purple Tigers’ season ended at 10-19.
Gabby Beaty got York off to its fast start with 13 of her 19 points in the first quarter. Ellen Leffew added 11.
Presley Clark led the Lady Tigers’ scoring with five points while Kierah Maklary and Alie Tunks each finished with four, Madison King three, Rachel Cromer two and Maranda Nix and Jaleigh Robertson a free throw apiece.
