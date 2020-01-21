Beech girls beat Lebanon for 9-AAA lead

Beech’s girls won an offensively-starved battle for the District 9-AAA lead last Friday night with a 41-31, spoiling the Devilettes’ homecoming at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Lady Buccaneers led from start to finish though Lebanon was always a good run which never came from taking the lead as Beech improved to 16-1 for the season and 6-0 in the district. The Devilettes dropped to 15-5, 5-1.
“It wasn’t very good; it was an ugly basketball game,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “Both teams defensively took each other out of what they wanted to do. When you have 41-31, offensively, you got to step up and make some plays. When you have eight total field goals in triple-A basketball, you’re probably not going to win many games.”
The Lady Bucs led 13-5 late in the first quarter before Meioshe Mason’s putback at the buzzer drew the Devilettes to within six. It was 18-12 at halftime and 27-20 going into the fourth.
Beech’s Bri Ellis was the game’s only double-digit scorer with 12 points.
Addie Porter paced Lebanon with nine points while Rebecca Brown finished with five; Mason, Allissa Mulaski and Avery Harris four each; Aaryn Grace Lester (named homecoming queen during the boys’ halftime) a three-pointer and Terri Reynolds two free throws.
Lebanon will wrap up the first half of the district schedule at 6:30 p.m. tonight when Portland visits Brandon Gym before the Devilettes tip off the second half Friday at Mt. Juliet.
“I told our team before the game this game…is not going to be a determining factor in what happens in February and March,” Barrett said. “I guess they took that to heart because I wasn’t very pleased with our effort overall. We had a deer-in-the-headlights look.
“But you got to give Beech some credit… They came in and did a good job defensively and took us out of everything we wanted to do.”
Lady Commanders rally for win in Kentucky
ELKTON, Ky. — Rachel Pippin scored 18 points from inside and Savannah Craighead 13 from outside Saturday as Friendship Christian traveled to Kentucky and rallied in the second half to collect a 45-36 win at Todd County.
The Lady Commanders led 10-7 following the first quarter before falling behind 19-15 at halftime. Friendship won the third quarter 12-7 to go up 27-26 before finishing off the Lady Rebels with an 18-10 fourth.
Brooke Jones scored six for Friendship while Anna Taylor and Hannah Alexander each threw in three and Kennedy West two.
Lucy Chester threw in 13 for Todd County.
Friendship will return to Division II District 4-A action at 6 p.m. today at Goodpasture.
Richetto’s 20 leads Lady Wildcats past PortlandGLADEVILLE — Sydnee Richetto led three Lady Wildcats in double figures with 20 points Friday night and those were needed to keep host Wilson Central ahead of Portland in a 54-41 win.
The Lady Wildcats led 12-8 following the first quarter, 23-19 at halftime and 35-31 going into the fourth.
Richetto’s total included three 3-pointers. Jasmin Angel added 11 points and Campbell Strange 10. Jakoria Woods finished with four points, Kristen Smith three and Nicole Brill, Sydney Dalton and Cloe Smith two each.
No one scored in double figures for the Lady Panthers, who will visit Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court tonight to wrap up the first half of the District 9-AAA schedule. Wilson Central will play host to arch-rival Mt. Juliet at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Christensen’s 27 POINTS LEAD Lady Purple Tigers to lopsided winWATERTOWN — Emma Christensen was on fire last Friday night with 27 points to power Watertown past Smith County 51-26.
Brittni Allison added 13 in a supporting role for the Lady Purple Tigers while Daejah Maklary scored seven, Alie Tunks three and Delanney Hight a free throw.
Watertown will play host to York Institute at 6 p.m. tonight.
Pippin, Craighead provide balance in Friendship winRachel Pippin and Savannah Craighead gave Friendship Christian strong inside-outside balance with 16 points apiece last Friday night in a 46-39 Lady Commander conquest of visiting Ezell-Harding for homecoming at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Commanders led 13-9 following the first quarter, 19-14 at halftime and 35-33 going into the fourth before Friendship closed out the Lady Eagles with an 11-6 fourth.
Brooke Jones notched nine points and Hannah Alexander five for Friendship.
Danielle Russell scored 17 for Ezell-Harding.
Friendship will visit Goodpasture today for a 6 p.m. contest.
Mt. Juliet loses at Station Camp despite 21 from Jones
GALLATIN — Mt. Juliet dropped a 66-46 loss at Station Camp last Friday night.
Halle Jones led the Lady Bears with 21 points in the post while point guard Nevaeh Majors added 11, Ava Heilman six, Adelyn Kendall and Kaitlyn Bertram three each and Anna Riggs two as Mt. Juliet slipped to 6-9 for the season and 2-4 in District 9-AAA.
Mt. Juliet will close the first half of the district schedule at 6:30 p.m. today at rival Wilson Central before tipping off the back half Friday at home against Lebanon.
MJCA overwhelmed by Clarksville Academy
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian was overwhelmed by Clarksville Academy 60-16 Friday night.
Shinae Johnson led the Lady Saints with eight points while Amelia Lyons finished with five and Megan Blackwell three.
Mt. Juliet Christian played host to Goodpasture last night and will entertain Currey Ingram at 6 p.m. today.
