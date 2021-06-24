Simone Biles dominates her sport and the conversation surrounding it heading into the Tokyo Games, but behind Biles, more than a dozen gymnasts will compete at the U.S. Olympic trials hoping to earn spots on the team.
Once the two-day competition concludes Sunday in St. Louis, six women will be named to the squad — a four-member team and two individuals. Only Jade Carey has clinched a spot as an individual through the apparatus World Cup series. The other five competitors will qualify based on their performances this weekend, but the team has already started to take shape.
Biles is nearly guaranteed to earn a place on the team, and two other gymnasts, Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee, have established themselves as top contenders. If Chiles and Lee perform well at the trials, the meet could turn into a race for the fourth spot on the team.
Selecting an Olympic squad isn’t as simple as taking the top all-arounders. In the qualification round, all four members of the team will perform on every event with the lowest score dropped. In the team final, three gymnasts compete on each event and all scores count. While the small team size makes all-around skills a priority, USA Gymnastics still will want to ensure it has a well-rounded group. Only two gymnasts per country can advance to each final, so if the U.S. squad hopes to maximize its medal potential, some strategy will be involved in selecting the second individual competitor.
Here are some gymnasts to know:
Simone Biles
Club: World Champions Centre (Spring, Texas)
Age: 24
U.S. championships results: First in the all-around and on vault, beam and floor; third on bars
Event to watch: Vault
Biles, the world’s best gymnast, will almost certainly qualify automatically for Tokyo with a top-two finish at the trials. She’s undefeated since 2013 and won five gold medals at the most recent world championships. Biles performs some of the hardest skills in the world, including a Yurchenko double pike vault that she debuted this spring. On floor, Biles competes a triple-twisting double tuck, which is the second skill named for her on the event, and she has continued to reach greater heights since her excellent showing at the 2016 Games.
With these difficult routines, Biles has a large margin for error that allows her to make mistakes and still win the all-around competition. But at the U.S. championships, she earned her seventh national all-around title after hitting all eight of her routines across two days of competition.
Sunisa Lee
Club: Midwest Gymnastics Center (Little Canada, Minn.)
Age: 18
U.S. championships results: Second in the all-around, first on bars, second on beam, fifth on floor
Event to watch: Bars
Lee, who earned three medals at the 2019 world championships, reaffirmed her status as one of the nation’s best all-arounders at the U.S. championships, despite dealing with a recent ankle injury. Lee has an excellent bars routine packed with difficult connections and would be a favorite to earn a medal on the event in Tokyo. Lee also has a strong beam routine that could help Team USA in the team final.
Jordan Chiles
Club: World Champions Centre (Spring, Texas)
Age: 20
U.S. championships results: Third in the all-around and on vault, fourth on bars, beam and floor
Event to watch: Floor
Chiles has had a breakout season, finishing in the top three at the Winter Cup, the U.S. Classic and the U.S. championships. She was one of the nation’s top junior gymnasts, and before the 2019 season, she switched clubs and started training at World Champions Centre alongside Biles. Since then, her confidence has soared, and Chiles has been one of the most consistent U.S. gymnasts at the major competitions this season. She could contribute to the U.S. team score on every event.
Jade Carey
Club: Arizona Sunrays (Phoenix)
Age: 21
U.S. championships results: Sixth in the all-around, fourth on vault, eighth on bars and floor
Event to watch: Floor
Carey is the only U.S. gymnast who has already earned a spot on the Olympic team. She qualified to compete in Tokyo through the apparatus World Cup series. As an individual competitor, Carey will perform on every event with the opportunity to earn medals, but her scores will not contribute to the team score. She performed some downgraded routines at the U.S. championships this month, but she will be a contender to qualify for the Olympic event finals on vault and floor. During a training session before nationals, Carey unveiled a triple-twisting double layout on floor. No woman has ever competed that skill, so if Carey does so in Tokyo, it will be named for her.
Leanne Wong
Club: Great American Gymnastics Express (Blue Springs, Mo.)
Age: 17
U.S. championships results: Fifth in the all-around, third on floor, 10th on beam
Event to watch: Floor
Based on each gymnast’s highest scores during the 2021 season, Wong is part of the four-member team that would maximize Team USA’s score (joined by Biles, Lee and Chiles). Wong had a strong showing at the U.S. championships, particularly on vault and floor, proving she could contribute on those events in a team final. Wong was the junior national champion in 2018, and she won the American Cup in 2019.
Kayla DiCello
Club: Hill’s Gymnastics (Gaithersburg, Md.)
Age: 17
U.S. championships results: 11th in the all-around, second on floor
Event to watch: Bars
DiCello surged into the top tier of elite gymnasts in 2018, when she placed second in the all-around at junior nationals. By 16, she looked like a contender for Tokyo. In March 2020, DiCello made her senior international debut with a second-place finish at the American Cup.
The postponement of the Games gave her an extra year to develop, and she performed well at the U.S. Classic in May, winning bars and placing third in the all-around behind Biles and Chiles.
DiCello struggled at U.S. championships; she fell both days on beam and slipped off the bars during the first night of competition. Those results will be taken into account when determining the Olympic squad, according to the selection procedure. However, a team with Biles, Lee and Chiles (the top three gymnasts heading into the trials) could leave a fourth spot well-suited to DiCello. Lee, who has dealt with an ankle injury, could be pegged as a contributor on bars and beam, so the fourth gymnast would need to complement her with vault and floor performances. At the U.S. championships, DiCello had a higher combined score on those events than all of the other gymnasts vying for the same spot.
