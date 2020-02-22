Bell, Bradshaw claim MSC bowling doubles championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland teammates Peyton Bell and Jared Bradshaw claimed the Mid-South Conference Doubles Championship on Thursday.
The former Lebanon High teammates teamed up to defeat Marian’s top team by 15 pins.
Bell and Bradshaw combined for a total of 2,100 pins over five games.
The duo started slow only picking up 314 pins in game one, but were better with each round. In the final round, the duo scored a whopping 478 pins to claim the victory.
Bell, Bradshaw and the rest of the Phoenix men’s bowling team are competing in Bowling Green through today for the team championships.
Bell, Charlton named Academic All-Mid-SouthBOWLING GREEN, KY. — Cumberland senior Peyton Bell and sophomore Matthew Charlton earned Academic All-Mid-South Conference honors for bowling, as announced by the league office during the conference banquet Wednesday night.
Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above.
Bell carries a 3.56 grade-point-average in management while Charlton holds a 3.40 GPA in art & design.
