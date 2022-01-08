Cumberland head baseball coach Ryan Hunt announced the hiring of Pat Bell as an assistant coach.
“We are excited to have Pat join our program,” Hunt said. “He is going to come in and be a big asset to our position players. He brings a lot of knowledge about the game. His character and demeanor will fit into what we are trying to accomplish here.”
Bell comes to Cumberland fresh off a trip to the NAIA World Series at Indiana-Southeast where he spent the past three seasons. This past year, the Grenadiers went 50-16 en route to a River States regular season and tournament championship and an Opening Round Championship. The team finished in fifth place at the 2021 NAIA World Series.
The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID, but the Grenadiers were off to a terrific start at 20-1 to open up that year. He helped IU-Southeast claim the regular season conference championship as well finishing 37-20 in his first season in 2019.
Bell worked primarily with catchers and hitters at IU-Southeast and will stay in that role at Cumberland while also adding base running to his duties. IU-Southeast hitters last season finished third in the NAIA in hits (707), fourth in doubles (146), fifth in runs scored (554), sixth in RBIs (503) and eighth in triples (23). He coached an All-American at catcher and helped the backstops throw out 50% of runners attempting to steal, 39th best nationally.
Prior to coaching, Bell spent 10 years serving in the United States Air Force and played collegiately at Tennessee Wesleyan University where he was a part of the 2007 and 2008 Appalachian Athletic Conference championship teams.
He graduated from LaVergne High School and recently finished his bachelor of science degree in sports administration at the University of Louisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.