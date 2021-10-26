Cumberland celebrated homecoming last Saturday at Nokes-Lasater Field.
But when it came to the football game, Bethel’s Wilson County contingent enjoyed its homecoming more as the Wildcats, coached by Mt. Juliet native Mike Jasper, spoiled the Phoenix’s special day 43-24.
Former Mt. Juliet quarterback Nolan Chowbay only completed 10 of his 25 passes. But those completions totaled 206 yards, and four ended in the end zone, including three by James Dixon.
On the other side, senior safety Vonte Bates of Watertown posted 12 tackles and returned an interception 17 yards to set up Chowbay’s 58-yard scoring bomb to Dixon on the next play for a 22-7 lead which carried into halftime. Bates also forced a Cumberland fumble which was recovered by the Phoenix.
Tucker Johnson’s 24-yard field goal staked Bethel to an early 3-0 lead. Chowbay zipped a 13-yard touchdown to Dixon for a 9-0 lead after the extra-point try failed.
Cumberland spent the rest of the afternoon trying to play catch-up. Dylan Carpenter muscled in a 2-yard quarterback sneak to bring the Phoenix within 9-7 early in the second quarter.
But Chowbay passed 19 yards to De’Ontay Tate for one touchdown before his long strike to Dixon. Dixon’s 8-yard scoring catch opened a 29-7 lead midway through the third quarter.
Meanwhile, matters grew worse for Cumberland before they got better. Carpenter, who recovered from being shaken up on the final play of the first half, threw an interception to Mike Malone.
Chowbay reciprocated by throwing a pick to Terron Smith. But Carpenter twisted his ankle on a running play when he was tackled by Bates two plays into the fourth quarter.
In came Brandon Edmondson, who completed half of his 14 passes in the fourth quarter for 108 yards while scoring on a pair of 1-yard sneaks. Hunter Mathis also kicked a 25-yard field goal to draw Cumberland to within 29-17 with just over 10 minutes to play.
But Brandon Moore answered the field goal with an 88-yard kick return to the house to re-extend Bethel’s lead to 36-17.
Edmondson came right back with another scoring drive. His second sneak made it 36-24 with 6:17 to play.
But Austin Nunley’s onside kick was recovered by Bethel. Two Tate rushes later, the latter covering 36 yards, the Wildcats were back in the end zone to answer the score as they returned to McKenzie with a 6-2 record, 3-1 in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division.
“Everytime you thought, ‘okay, we’re about to get momentum going our way’, we kept letting them off the hook,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said. “Got in a big hole in the first quarter and just didn’t get out of that.
“Offensively, we played a lot better midway through the second quarter. We moved the ball a lot.”
But so did Bethel as the Wildcats accumulated 347 yards on just 57 plays. Cumberland had 87 snaps for 349.
“Defensively up front, they just wore us out,” Mathis said. “Their offensive line wore us out. We couldn’t stop them. Something we had been really good at was stopping the run and we couldn’t stop the run.”
CU slipped to 3-4, 2-2 pending a trip this coming Saturday to Crestview Hills, Ky., for a 12:30 p.m. CDT kickoff at Thomas More.
Bethel 43, Cumberland 24
Bethel 9 13 7 14—43
Cumberland 0 7 0 17—24
First quarter
Bethel—Tucker Johnson 24 FG, 10:07.
Bethel—James Dixon 13 pass from Nolan Chowbay (kick failed), 1:27.
Second quarter
Cumberland—Dylan Carpenter 2 run (Hunter Mathis kick), 10:25.
Bethel—De’Ontay Tate 19 pass from Chowbay (run failed), 8:56.
Bethel—James Dixon 58 pass from Chowbay (Luis Morales kick), 6:38.
Third quarter
Bethel—Dixon 8 pass from Chowbay (Morales kick), 6:20.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland—Brandon Edmondson 1 run (Mathis kick),14:10.
Cumberland—Mathis 25 FG, 10:15.
Bethel—Brandon Moore 88 kickoff return (Morales kick) 10:03.
Cumberland—Edmondson 1 run (Mathis kick), 6:17.
Bethel—Tate 36 run (Morales kick), 5:22.
Team statistics
BU CU
First downs 17 25
—Rushing 7 14
—Passing 9 7
—Penalty 1 4
Rushes-yards 32-141 56-173
Passing yards 206 176
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-25-1 13-31-2
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 10-94 8-81
Punts-avg. 4-35.8 4-26.8
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Bethel: De’Ontay Tate 20-122, Anthony Hughes 6-23, Nolan Chowbay 6-(-4). Cumberland: Treylon Sheppard 15-60, Kaleb Witherspoon 6-33, Styles Corder 4-29, Brandon Edmondson 8-26, Alex Valdez 3-17, James Christian 7-16, Nick Burge 4-12, Jaylen Taylor 1-2, Dylan Carpenter 8-(-22).
PASSING—Bethel: Nolan Chowbay 10-25-1—206. Cumberland: Brandon Edmondson 7-14-0—108, Dylan Carpenter 6-17-2—68.
RECEIVING—Bethel: De’Ontay Tate 3-51, James Dixon 5-125, Davius Prather 2-30. Cumberland: Styles Corder 3-35, Alex Valdez 1-4, Kaleb Witherspoon 2-6, Jaylen Taylor 3-42, Ian Hafner 4-89.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cumberland: Hunter Mathis 29 (wide right).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.