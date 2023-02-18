Bethel spurts down Phoenix men in regular-season road finale

Cumberland’s Nassir Coleman notched his fourth double-double of the season Thursday.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University/File

MCKENZIE — Cumberland’s men struggled to find their offensive rhythm Thursday night, never getting a lead as they fell to Bethel, 81-68.

The Phoenix (13-14, 9-12 Mid-South Conference) needed to get this win to hold the tiebreaker over Bethel to host the Mid-South Conference Opening Round. But the Wildcats on Senior Night had too many runs for Cumberland to hold pace. Cumberland will now need a win today and a Bethel loss at Tennessee Southern and the tiebreaker to go CU’s way to host on Tuesday.

