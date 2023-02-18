Bethel spurts down Phoenix men in regular-season road finale

MCKENZIE — Cumberland’s men struggled to find their offensive rhythm Thursday night, never getting a lead as they fell to Bethel, 81-68.
The Phoenix (13-14, 9-12 Mid-South Conference) needed to get this win to hold the tiebreaker over Bethel to host the Mid-South Conference Opening Round. But the Wildcats on Senior Night had too many runs for Cumberland to hold pace. Cumberland will now need a win today and a Bethel loss at Tennessee Southern and the tiebreaker to go CU’s way to host on Tuesday.
Jaylen Negron had a big night going for a team-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting.
Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens posted 16 points and five rebounds. He is now threeway from becoming the new career rebounding leader in school history. He also made his first career 3-pointer.
Nassir Coleman notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats(13-13, 9-12 MSC) knocked down 53.8% of their shots and dominated the glass, outrebounding Cumberland 34-to-21. Bethel also went 22-of-28 from the free throw line.
Question Gadson led Bethel in scoring with 21 points. AJ Burnett scored 18 off the bench and Latrell Carter added 16 points.
Bethel scored on the opening possession, but that would be the only points made in the first four minutes of action. The Wildcats knocked down the next basket and go up four before Stephens made a layup for Cumberland’s first points at the five-minute mark. Bethel then went on an 8-2 run to jump up 12-4. The Wildcats were able to push that out to an 11-point lead at the first media break leading 19-8 after an and-one from Burnett.
The Phoenix then rallied for a 10-0 run to get right back in it sparked by big defensive stops, but Bethel never relinquished the lead going into half up by seven, 34-27.
Out of the break, the Phoenix again threw a big punch going on a 9-2 run to tie the game at 36-36. The Wildcats had an answer for it going right back at Cumberland with a 9-0 run to lead 45-36 with 14:39 to play. From that point, Bethel was able to push it out to a double-figure lead and never led by less than 10 the rest of the game as the Phoenix tried to play catch up.
The Phoenix play their final regular-season game of the year today taking on No. 22 Freed-Hardeman for Senior Day. Cumberland will honor a slew of seniors prior to tipoff at 3 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
