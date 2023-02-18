McKENZIE — Cumberland’s women got off to a slow start on the road and Bethel on Senior Day capitalized leading wire-to-wire with a 66-45 win Thursday night.

The Phoenix (12-14, 8-13 Mid-South Conference) got off to a slow start only scoring six points in the first quarter and Bethel and Keely Morrow had a big day shooting behind the arc to jump up by double figures early in the game. The Wildcats never let up shooting 40.8% from the field and making nine threes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.