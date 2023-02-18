McKENZIE — Cumberland’s women got off to a slow start on the road and Bethel on Senior Day capitalized leading wire-to-wire with a 66-45 win Thursday night.
The Phoenix (12-14, 8-13 Mid-South Conference) got off to a slow start only scoring six points in the first quarter and Bethel and Keely Morrow had a big day shooting behind the arc to jump up by double figures early in the game. The Wildcats never let up shooting 40.8% from the field and making nine threes.
Morrow had a huge game scoring 17 points before the half with five 3s. She ended with 21 points and seven rebounds. Madison Hart, Kaylin Howard and Alyia Lee each scored double-figures accounting for most of Bethel’s points in the game.
Lauren King had a game-high nine points for Cumberland. Iya Jones and Tierra Davis each scored eight points. Keara Sexton added seven points.
Bethel jumped out on a fire with a 9-0 run before Britany Miller scored the first points for the Phoenix. She then backed that up with two free throws for a 4-0 run for Cumberland where the score stood at the first media break, 9-4 Bethel.
Cumberland scored just two more points in the quarter from Sexton, but that allowed the Wildcats to take a 17-6 lead after the first.
The Phoenix started the second quarter with a 4-0 spurt on jumpers from Sexton and Davis to cut the lead to seven. But a 12-0 run by Bethel pushed it to a 19-point lead at 29-10.
Cumberland went on a 7-0 run after that, but the Wildcats maintained a 15-point lead at the break, 34-19.
The Phoenix started the second half with another 4-0 spurt to cut the game deficit to 11, but that was as close as Cumberland got the remainder of the game.
The Wildcats continued to stall Phoenix runs and pushed the lead out to as much as 21 before cruising in the fourth quarter.
Cumberland will be at home today for Senior Day. Eight Cumberland seniors will be honored at the game against Freed-Hardeman. The game is set to tip at 1 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.