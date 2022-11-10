Big 4 come together for football, separate for hoops

Wilson County’s four large high schools will come together for the first time in a football region but split in basketball, according to the initial district/region alignments released by TSSAA Tuesday afternoon.

The Board of Control will hear appeals and finalize the alignments at its Nov. 17 meeting in Murfreesboro. The alignments will take effect in the fall of 2023 and run two school years through the spring of ’25.

