Big 4 come together for football, separate for hoops

Wilson County’s four large high schools will come together for the first time in a football region but split in basketball, according to the initial district/region alignments released by TSSAA Tuesday afternoon.
The Board of Control will hear appeals and finalize the alignments at its Nov. 17 meeting in Murfreesboro. The alignments will take effect in the fall of 2023 and run two school years through the spring of ’25.
Region football schedules, which will now be put together by the state office in an effort to insure full staffing of game officials, will be released Nov. 21, after which schools can schedule non-region games.
Lebanon, Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill will join Cookeville and Gallatin in Region 4-6A.
It’s playoff opponents will come from Murfreesboro schools Oakland, Riverdale, Siegel, Blackman as well as Rutherford County’s Rockvale. Coffee County and Warren County will also be in Region 3 with Rutherford as TSSAA elected to divide the three outlier schools to the east rather than Wilson or the greater Murfreesboro area (not counting Smyrna, Stewarts Creek and LaVergne in the northwest corner of the county).
Watertown moved up to Class 3A and was placed in Region 4 with an entirely new cast of opponents, the closest of which is Community in the Bedford County town of Unionville.
The Purple Tigers will also face Giles County, Grundy County and Sequatchie County.
Playoff opponents will come from the greater Chattanooga area (Brainerd, Central and Tyner) plus Interstate 75 corridor schools Meigs County, McMinn Central and Sweetwater.
In Division II, Lakeway Christian and Bell Buckle Webb have moved up to Class 2A and replaced in Friendship Christian’s East Region by Providence Christian and Ezell-Harding, both of which had been playing eight-man football. Ezell dropped to eight-man two years ago before moving back to 11 this year and playing a non-region schedule. Providence, located around the corner from north Murfreesboro-rival Middle Tennessee Christian, will play 11-man or the first time.
With Lakeway gone, Friendship’s only long region trip will be to King’s Academy.
Mt. Juliet Christian’s Middle Region opponents will remain the same — Clarksville Academy, Columbia Academy, Donelson Christian, Franklin Grace Christian and Nashville Christian.
In Division I basketball, baseball and softball, Lebanon and Wilson Central will be in District 7-4A with Cookeville, LaVergne, Smyrna and Stewarts Creek with its Region 4 opponents being the four Murfreesboro schools and Rockvale.
Mt. Juliet and Green Hill will be in District 12 with Sumner County’s Beech, Gallatin and Hendersonville.
Its Region 6 opponents will be Metro Nashville teams.
Watertown remains in Class 2A but in a District 5 which has has a couple of similarities to the old 8-AA in which the Purple Tigers will face trips to York Institute and Smith County as well as Jackson County and Monterey.
Their Region 3 opponents, from District 6, include Trousdale County, Westmoreland, Liberty Creek (which opened this year just west of Gallatin) and White House Heritage.
DII-A will remain largely the same with Friendship and MJCA remaining in District 4-A, Middle Region with Clarksville Academy, Davidson Academy, Donelson Christian, Ezell-Harding, Goodpasture and Nashville Christian. They will be joined by Dayspring Academy (White House) and Highland Rim Academy (Cookeville).
