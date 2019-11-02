Big Bears scheduled to visit Cumberland for Senior Day

Around 18-20 Phoenix football players will play on Nokes-Lasater Field for the final time at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when Pikeville comes in to take on Cumberland.
The teams appear to be evenly matched, record-wise. Both are 2-2 in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division. Cumberland is 4-3 for the season while Pikeville is 3-4.
"They're not a bad football team," Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Bears. "They gave University of the Cumberlands everything they wanted. We definitely got to play well to beat them."
Size appears to be the primarily characteristic of the Bears.
"They are a big and physical team on offense and defense," Mathis said. "Their offense will spread it our and throw it and run it. They got a big, old athletic quarterback (Bowen Smith) who looks like Cam Newton.
"Defense, according to their two-deep, they're a 3-4, or a 50, team. But out of that defense they'll walk an outside linebacker up on the line to make it a four-man front. I anticipate that's what they'll do against us."
One interesting factor may be the Nokes-Lasater turf. Though it's not expected to rain today, the precipitation that has fallen this past couple of weeks could make the field even more chewed up than it was last Saturday for the game against Bethel.
"Our advantage is we're about the only team that has (natural grass in the conference)," Mathis said. "Pikeville plays and practices on turf, so it's a factor."
After today, Cumberland will conclude the season with road games at Georgetown and Campbellsville. The Phoenix have losses out of the division to Keiser and, within the Bluegrass, nationally-ranked Lindsey Wilson and Cumberlands.
"Our three losses are to three top-10 teams in the country," Mathis said, referring to the current NAIA poll.
Bluegrass Division standings
| Division | Overall
Lindsey Wilson | 5-0 | 8-0
Cumberlands | 4-0 | 7-0
Georgetown | 3-1 | 4-3
CUMBERLAND | 2-2 | 4-3
Pikeville | 2-2 | 3-4
Thomas More | 1-3 | 3-5
Bethel | 0-4 | 3-5
Campbellsville | 0-5 | 1-7
Last week's scores
CUMBERLAND 21, Bethel 10
Georgetown 20, Thomas More 19
Lindsey Wilson 45, Pikeville 10
Cumberlands 47, Campbellsville 10
This week's games
Pikeville at CUMBERLAND
Cumberlands at Georgetown
Thomas More at Bethel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.