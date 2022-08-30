Cumberland and Point spent the first 26 minutes feeling each other out.
But the Phoenix spent the final four minutes of the first half knocking the Skyhawks out with four touchdowns as Cumberland claimed a season-opening 34-7 win Saturday night at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Each team squandered early scoring chances with a missed field goal.
But after Point’s Giovanni Martin missed from 47 yards wide left, the Phoenix began to hit their stride on offense as redshirt freshman quarterback Luke Holloway hit all five of his passes on a 70-yard drive, capped by a flip to Elijah Gaskin which was taken 26 yards to the end zone 3:23 before halftime.
Following a slow start, Holloway, from Blue Ridge, Ga., who spent last season redshirting at Eastern Kentucky, completed18 of 35 passes for 210 yards and no turnovers.
“He’s a freshman,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said. “Even though he redshirted a year at Eastern Kentucky, he’s a freshman. He hadn’t played. I don’t care who you are, you’re going to have some nerves. When he settled down, he showed what he can do. And we put him in better situations of getting him comfortable, throwing some short balls and getting him comfortable so then some of longer throws can happen. And we had some guys making great plays, making yards after breaking tackles on some catches.”
Once trailing, the roof fell in on the Skyhawks, starting with Lennon Harris’ interception of Payton Allen’s pass at the Point 26-yard line. Cumberland was in the end zone two plays later on Corey Johnson’s 7-yard run and dive past the right pylon.
It got worse for the Georgia visitors as the first of back-to-back botched punt snaps gave Cumberland the ballon the 14. Holloway hit a diving Jalen Taylor in the end zone on the next play to up the count to 21-0.
The Phoenix spent their final two timeouts on Point’s next possession, and when the next punt snap was fumbled, Cumberland had the ball back on the 14, from where Holloway scrambled 14 yards to the right corner of the end zone for a 28-0 lead going into halftime.
“Our defense put us in great situations,” Mathis said. “Everybody just feeds off one another. You get the energy from the defense making a big stop. You muff a punt snap or whatever, on both of those we’re going for kill shots and we got both of those. When the ball turns over like that, you want to try to put your foot in their throat.”
Point regrouped and got on the board on its second series of the second half after Cumberland failed to execute a punt snap and Point received the ball at the Phoenix 33, from where Mitchell Gossett found a wide open Jacquez Bartley down the middle to bring the Skyhawks to within 28-7.
“We came out a little sluggish (in the second half), and that’s part of being young,” Mathis said. “We came out thinking the game’s over. But there’s still the second half to play.
“The defense continued to play lights out. One busted coverage is the reason they scored. Offensively, we kept moving the football. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot with the penalties.”
But field goals of 24 and 27 yards by Hunter Mathis sealed Cumberland’s first season-opening win since a 14-6 win over Cincinnati Christian in 2019. Ironically, the Eagles’ coach then was Trevor Zeiders, now the head man at Point. CCU closed a few months later.
Cumberland had the first chance to score after Trevor Griffin intercepted Brenton White and returned the ball to the Point 8. It was one of four turnovers by the Skyhawks, who ran three quarterbacks onto the field in an attempt to find offensive consistency. But Mathis was wide left on a 38-yard field-goal try.
Griffin caused another turnover early in the second quarter when he forced a fumble which was recovered by Tanner Woodall at the Phoenix 10.
“My biggest thing I was really pleased with our kids was they tried to get real chippy with us and, as a young team, we really held our composure really well,” said Mathis, whose Phoenix will remain at Nokes-Lasater Field this coming Saturday when Webber International comes in for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.
Cumberland 34, Point 7
Point 0 0 7 0—76
Cumberland 0 28 6 0—34
Second quarter
Cumberland—Elijah Gaskins 26 pass from Luke Holloway (Hunter Mathis kick), 3:23.
Cumberland—Corey Johnson 7 run (Mathis kick), 1:32.
Cumberland—Jaylen Taylor 14 pass from Holloway (Mathis kick), :59.
Cumberland—Holloway 14 run (Mathis kick), :18.
Third quarter
Point—Jacquez Bartley 33 pass from Mitchell Gossett (Giovanni Martinez kick), 8:30.
Cumberland—Mathis 24 FG, 5:13.
Cumberland—Mathis 27 FG. 1:42.
Team statistics
Point Cumb
First downs 13 20
Rushes-yards 33-79 36-107
Passing yards 215 210
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-46-2 18-35-0
Punts-avg. 6-32.1 8-33.9
Fumbles-lost 4-2 0-0
Penalties-yards 11-87 9-84
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Point: Payton Allen 1-2, Adam Sanders 13-27, Nadir Mitchell 2-20, Sensir Carnes 8-29, Trey Turner 4-7, Mitchell Gossett 2-14, Shiloh Addo-Nobles 1-3, Giovanni Martinez 2-(-23). Cumberland: Treylon Sheppard 13-54, Corey Johnson 9-35, Nick Burge 4-8, Carson Posch 1-(-2), Luke Holloway 7-17, Brandon Edmondson 1-13, Team 1-(-18).
PASSING—Point: Payton Allen 6-17-1—101, Brenton White 4-12-1—42, Mitchell Gossett 7-17-0—72. Cumberland: Luke Holloway 18-35-0—210.
RECEIVING—Point: Jacquez Bartley 3-52, Adam Sanders 1-(-1), Nadir Mitchell 2-8, Emery Bryant 4-63, Andrew Howe 1-35, Nick Marien 1-8, Davion Thomas 5-50. Cumberland: Joquion Johnson 3-35, Treylon Sheppard 1-29, Elijah Gaskins 3-69, Corey Johnson 1-1, Jaylen Taylor 3-26, Shaw Niblett 7-50.
