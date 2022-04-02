Big first inning launches Mt. Juliet past Lebanon 12-6

Mt. Juliet scored five first-inning runs Wednesday and host Lebanon spent the rest of the game playing catch-up as the Golden Bears prevailed 12-6 at a windy Brent Foster Field.
The game was moved up 2½ hours due to threatening weather.
Mt. Juliet threatened immediately as Lebanon committed three first-inning errors and Jackson Lee doubled up the alley for two runs.
Austin Hunley kept the Blue Devils at bay until the third inning when Brody Hays hit a two-run homer and Copeland Bradford a solo shot to bring Lebanon within 7-3.
But the Bears kept adding on, scoring in five of the seven innings and finishing with 13 hits off four Blue Devil pitchers.
Tannor Meyer had a double and three singles while Lee doubled twice and singled. Easton Krenzke drove in three runs on a double and single.
Hays led Lebanon’s seven-hit attack with three as he drove in four runs. His other RBIs came in the Blue Devils’ three-run sixth. Bradford banged out two hits.
Hunley hurled five innings for the win, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Keaton Reese gave up the three unearned runs in the sixth on two hits and a walk while striking out two in the final two frames.
Logan Sullivan pitched the first two-plus innings and took the loss. He was charged with seven runs, though only one was earned, on six hits and a walk.
Gordon drives in five as Friendship run-rules Community
UNIONVILLE — Adam Gordon homered and drove in five runs Friday morning in Friendship Christian’s 13-2 thumping of host Community in the first game of the Viking Tournament.
Community jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Friendship went in front with four in the third and scored in each inning afterward, capped by a seven-spot in the sixth to end the game.
Elijah Stockton drove in two runs on three singles. Max Duckwiler and Chase Eakes doubled as they, Gordon and Storm Sellars had two hits each as Friendship finished with 12 knocks. Carter Kring had three RBIs.
Quin Long pitched the full six innings for the win, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out five.
Watertown falls behind early in 7-5 loss at Macon
LAFAYETTE — Watertown went into catch-up mode Thursday when host Macon County scored five times in the second inning and the home team held on for a 7-5 win.
The Purple Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Kendal Bayse.
Two errors and four hits enabled Macon County to go up 5-1 in the second.
The Purple Tigers climbed back into the game with two-spots in the third and sixth innings. Macon County countered with two in the fifth.
Mason Murrell doubled as he and K.J. Wood each had two hits for Watertown. Brady Watts doubled as the Purple Tigers finished with eight hits.
Bret Price pitched the first 12/3 innings to take the loss. Will Weir and Zack Self finished up. The trio surrendered seven hits and five walks.
Bear comeback falls short 4-3BRENTWOOD — Ravenwood jumped to a second-inning lead Thursday night before visiting Mt. Juliet came up short 4-3.
The Raptors scored all four runs in the second inning off starter Coen Baldwin, who gave up two hits and struck out five in three innings. Andrew Dudas hit a two-run homer
Mt. Juliet cut the deficit in half in the fourth and came to within one in the sixth on Tannor Meyer’s double.
Each team finished with three hits. Ravenwood left-hander Joe King struck out 13 Golden Bear batters in five innings.
Joey Losurdo followed Baldwin to the mound and allowed a hit and a walk while striking out four in three innings.
