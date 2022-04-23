Big fourth boosts Bears, Hunley past Blue Devils

Anthony Buckland and Easton Krenzke drove in two runs apiece during a four-run fourth inning Wednesday night as visiting Mt. Juliet blew open a close game in a 7-3 win over Lebanon at Brent Foster Field.
Buckland doubled to center field for two runs and Krenzke tripled to right-center for two more as the Golden Bears built a 7-1 lead.
That was plenty of support for Austin Hunley, who allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings. Keaton Reese struck out two in the seventh.
Logan Sullivan pitched the first 2 1/3 innings for Lebanon before being chased in favor of Elijah Shreeve, who worked the final 4 2/3 frames as the Blue Devils dropped to 13-13 for the season and 5-5 in District 9-4A, good for second place in the league behind the first-place Bears, who moved to 7-0, 16-8.
Lebanon took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a high throw to first base scored Copeland Bradford, who had doubled down the third-base line.
Mt. Juliet went in front in the second on a two-run single by Daniel Michael. A bobbled ball on the play prompted Tyler Vestal to try to score but he was thrown out at the plate. A single score in the third came courtesy of Justin Lee’s sacrifice fly to center field before the Bears left the bases loaded.
Lebanon added single scores in the fourth and fifth innings on RBIs by Wyatt Bowling and Connor Gannon.
Each team finished with five hits. Buckland had two for the Bears. Bradford, Gannon and Brody Hays doubled for the Blue Devils.
Watertown scores four in sixth for 6-4 win
WOODBURY — Watertown scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning Thursday to overtake Cannon County 6-4.
Brady Watts’ sacrifice fly and an RBI double by K.J. Wood tied the score 4-4. Kaiden West’s two-run single put the Purple Tigers in front.
That was enough for Alec Whitlock to earn the victory with 6 1/3 innings in which he allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and to walks with nine strikeouts covering 115 pitches. Watts recorded the final two outs for the save.
Watertown totaled 10 hits, including doubles by Wood and Mason Murrell. Wood, West and Kendal Bayse each banged out two hits.
Cannon County jumped in front 3-0 in the first inning on Alex Hill’s two-run double before Watertown got to within 3-2 in the second on a steal of home by Kaden Seay and an RBI single by Cyrus Bennett.
Friendship run-rules USN 12-2
Friendship Christian scored in its first five at-bats Thursday as the Commanders run-ruled visiting University School of Nashville 12-2 in six innings at John McNeal Stadium.
The Commanders jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and went on to a 17-10 mark for the season and the 778th career win for longtime coach John McNeal going into the formal dedication at 3:30 p.m. today prior to the 4 o’clock game against Upperman.
Adam Gordon doubled as he and Carter Kring drove in three runs each. Chase Eakes singled three times and scored twice. Elijah Stockton and Quin Long had two singles apiece. Max Duckwiler and Storm Sellars doubled as Friendship finished with 12 hits.
Jake McKinney pitched three innings for the win. Ayden Moore worked two frames and Will Barnwell one as the trio combined to allow six hits.
C
entral scores in sixth to sweep Cookeville series
GLADEVILLE — Dylan Guethlein broke a tie with two RBIs in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday night for a 5-3 Wilson Central win over visiting Cookeville as the Wildcats swept the two-game series and climbed past the Cavaliers into third place in District 9-4A.
The Wildcats scored single runs in the second through fourth innings while Cookeville countered with solo scores in the third through fifth frames for a 3-3 tie.
Luke Kinzer relieved starter Isaac Schafer to begin the fifth and allowed an unearned run to tie the score but threw the final three innings to earn the win. Each pitcher surrendered five hits.
Dylan Guethlein had two of Central’s three hits and had all three of the Wildcats’ RBIs. Caden Webber’s double was the other hit. Zac Wilson drew two walks and scored two runs.
The Wildcats climbed to 4-5 in the district and 12-12 for the season while Cookeville slipped to 3-4, 12-8.
Commanders shut out FRA in first game at newly-named McNeal Stadium
Three pitchers combined to hold visiting Franklin Road Academy to three singles while Friendship Christian scored all its runs in the second inning of a 5-0 win Wednesday in the first game played in the newly-named John McNeal Stadium.
Named for the longtime FCS coach/athletic director, installation of the sign at the top of the scoreboard in right field was completed earlier in the day. The official dedication will be held at 3:30 p.m. today before the 4 o’clock contest with Upperman.
Elijah Stockton and Chase Eakes each pitched three innings and Ethan Myers the seventh. Each gave up a hit and combined to strike out six to hand McNeal his 777th career baseball win in his 30 seasons on Coles Ferry Pike.
Friendship finished with four hits, including a double by Quin Long. Carter Kring and Will Barnwell each drove in two runs.
Davidson dominates Saints
MT. JULIET — Davidson Academy used two big innings to pull away from Mt. Juliet Christian 16-2 Wednesday.
The Bears broke a scoreless tie with five run sin the top of the third inning and broke it wide open with eight in the seventh.
The Saints scored both their runs in the fourth inning on RBIs by Derrick Crouch and Brenden Dunn scoring Noah Kleinmann and Chase Smith.
Jamie Edgerton pitched the first six innings and took the loss as he allowed eight runs (five earned) on seven hits, including two homers. Blake Cummings and Cole Launsby labored through the eighth.
Each team had 10 hits. Smith, Crouch and Seth Belew each singled twice while Kleinmann and Kameron Curtis doubled for the Saints.
