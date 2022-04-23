Big innings boost Lady Bears past Lebanon

MT. JULIET — An early Lebanon lead went by the wayside as Mt. Juliet put up crooked numbers in the second, third and fourth innings of an 8-2 Lady Bear win Thursday night.
Lily Beth Waddle gave the Lady Devils a 1-0 lead when her drive down the right-field line went past a lunging right-fielder attempting to make the catch and went into the corner for an inside-the-park home run.
But Mt. Juliet scored two runs in the second and third innings and four in the fourth as Taylor Haymans drove in three runs and Kara Hood two. Cali Hughes, Reese Burns and Savannah Schaffer also had RBIs in the fourth.
Haymans pitched the full seven innings, allowing six hits while striking out three.
Aly Dickerson pitched four innings for Lebanon before Carissa Ball went the final two as they combined to allow 13 hits.
Burns, Haymans, Karah Hood, Karli Costley and Hailey Stewart each banged out two hits for Mt. Juliet. One of Hood’s hits was a two-run triple.
Waddle and Alaina Smith had two hits apiece for Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet will host Wilson Central at noon today in a makeup game.
