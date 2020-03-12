Big innings lead to Lebanon opening day win

Lebanon survived Cookeville’s four-run fourth inning to outscore the visiting Cavaliers 11-4 on opening day Monday at Brent Foster Field.
Kohl Finch hit a two-run double for the Blue Devils in the second inning as Lebanon jumped to a 3-0 lead. The Devils doubled the lead in the third before Cookeville scored on doubles by Jayden Davis and Jace Spivey and a single by Logan Sides.
But Lebanon got those runs back in the sixth on a homer by Copeland Bradford and a single by Carson Boles.
Left-hander Jake Ferguson pitched three innings-plus for Lebanon before right-hander J.D. Usrey took over.
Bradford banged out three of the Blue Devils’ eight hits while Ty Bailey also belted a pair of safeties.
Hayslip, Eskew power Friendship to first winGULF SHORES, Ala. — Camden Hayslip drove in four runs Tuesday to help power Friendship Christian to its first win of the season 12-4 over Mobile Christian.
Hayslip and Jackson Eskew, who knocked in three runs, homered as they and Jared Dickey each had three of Friendship’s 15 hits. Jared Dickey also had three hits as he and Drew Porter picked up two doubles apiece. Eskew and Hayslip also doubled. Kolby Gaines singled twice as the Commanders climbed to 1-2.
Friendship scored a run in the first inning and broke the game open with six in the third. Mobile Christian got back in the game with four in the bottom of the third.
Justin Seagraves pitched the first 52/3 innings for the win, allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight. Connor Smiley recorded the final four outs, two on strikes, and allowed a hit.
Central sweeps Canadians on opening dayST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While half of Major League Baseball prepares for the season at camps throughout Florida, Wilson Central opened its high school regular season Monday with a 12-4 and 8-6 sweep of Gatineau, Que., at Tampa Bay spring training.
Gatineau jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning and 3-2 in the third before Central sprung for four scores in the third and sixth, sandwiched around single scores in the fourth and fifth.
Each team totaled five hits, but Gatineau committed nine errors to Wilson Central’s five.
James Guethlein pitched the first 42/3 innings for the win, allowing four unearned runs on three hits and five walks.
Wilson Central scored six times in the top of the seventh inning to hand the win to senior Jake Hood, who hurled two hitless innings.
The Wildcats scored twice in the top of the fourth before Gatineau got six in the fifth.
McKane Everett cracked a three-run homer for Central’s big blow. Freshman Austin Weatherford singled twice and doubled.
Friendship drops first two in Gulf ShoresGULF SHORES, Ala. — Montgomery (Ala.) drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of a two-run seventh inning to walk off with a 5-4 win over Friendship Christian in the Commanders’ season opener Monday.
Friendship took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Montgomery went up 2-1 in the bottom half before the Commanders crossed the plate three times in the sixth for a 4-2 lead. Montgomery got a run back in the bottom of the sixth.
Mitch Pelham tripled, singled and drove in two Friendship runs. Hayden Alexander also had an RBI as he and Camden Hayslip doubled. Jared Dickey delivered a sacrifice fly.
Dickey pitched the first six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits before Jack Martin took the loss in the seventh. Friendship was outhit 7-5.
Baldwin County grabbed the lead for good with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, tagging Kolby Gaines with the loss. The uprising began against starter Hayslip and continued against reliever Spencer Sorce.
Each team had eight hits, including two each by Friendship’s Gaines and Drew Porter. Porter doubled twice and drove in two runs. Dickey and Martin also doubled.
Hardy’s double backs three-man no-hitter as Bears win Tompkins coaching debutMCMINNVILLE — Michael Hardy doubled home the game’s only run in the fifth inning Monday night and Grayson Cole, Trey McNeese and Benny Pirrone made it stand with a combined no-hitter in Mt. Juliet’s season-opening 1-0 win over Warren County.
Hardy’s hit, which drove in Justin Lee, was the only extra-base knock out of Mt. Juliet’s four hits.
Golden Bear batters struck out 13 times against Warren County’s Jack Keele.
Cole walked two and struck out four in five innings. McNeese tossed the sixth with a strikeout and Pirrone the seventh with two punchouts for the save.
