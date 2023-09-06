Big-play Blue Devils win region, home opener 35-13

Lebanon defensive back Key Crowell goes high to be congratulated by defensive coordinator Shaun Frey following a second-quarter interception on the Blue Devil 3-yard line.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

A couple of bad snaps gave Warren County an early lead Friday night.

But Lebanon righted the ship and got big plays from its playmakers as the Blue Devils pulled away to a 35-13 win in their home and Region 4-6A opener at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.

