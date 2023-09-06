Big-play Blue Devils win region, home opener 35-13

A couple of bad snaps gave Warren County an early lead Friday night.
But Lebanon righted the ship and got big plays from its playmakers as the Blue Devils pulled away to a 35-13 win in their home and Region 4-6A opener at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
Spotting Warren County a 6-0 lead on Alex Van Vuuren’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Kalin M. Latina following a high snap by Lebanon, the Blue Devils turned the tide when Key Crowell blocked the extra point.
It was all Lebanon from then on.
Sean Heath scored on runs of 16 and 4 yards as the Blue Devils built a 14-6 lead going into the second quarter. The second score came after the Pioneers’ punter lost control of the ball while trying to punt from the Warren County 7-yard line. Heath led Lebanon’s ground attack with 93 yards on 17 carries.
Crowell, who followed his blocked kick with six catches for 157 yards, scored the first of his two touchdowns by taking a pass from Casen Kincaid and outracing Warren County’s defense for a 43-yard score and a 21-6 lead.
A 66-yard kickoff return by Isaiah Robledo, gave Warren County a chance to get back in the game. But Crowell intercepted Van Vuuren on the 3-yard line. It was the first of four pickoffs thrown by Pioneer passers.
“We hadn’t been able to get off the field on third down and we hadn’t had any turnovers,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “Maybe that breaks the ice a little bit and lets us play a little bit looser and freer and go from there.”
Lebanon had to punt. Van Vuuren threw a 40-yard bomb to Latina to put the Pioneers on the 11. Van Vuuren scrambled around the left side to the pylon where he took a hard shot, but scored to bring the visitors to within 38-13 38 seconds before halftime.
But the Blue Devils have the playmakers to pack a lot of action in 38 ticks. Crowell took Kincaid’s swing pass 73 yards down the left sideline for a 28-13 lead with 14 seconds left.
Van Vuuren didn’t return to the game and sophomore Brady Swallows came on. The first of his three interceptions went to Brice Njezic and Kincaid, who was a very efficient 13-of-16 passing for 204 yards, took a knee to end the first half.
Lebanon lost a fumble on its first offensive series of the second half. But Warren County couldn’t do anything with the break. Swallows threw picks to Weston Binkard and Dameon Calloway.
The Blue Devils got the final score on Kincaid’s pass to Andruw Hodge, who took it 21 yards down the left sideline early in the fourth quarter as Lebanon, coming off an upset loss at 4A Upperman, improved to 2-1 and 1-0 in the region. Warren County slipped to 1-2, 0-1.
“We had a bad taste in our mouth all week,” Gentry said. “We didn’t feel like we played well. Upperman’s a good 4A team. One reason we scheduled them is we thought we would need a little attitude adjustment early in the season and we did exactly what I thought, go up there and underestimate them and not come out ready to play. Sometimes you have to get hit in the mouth before you get ready to go.
“Don’t like to lose. But sometimes you learn more from a loss than you do from a win.”
Lebanon finished with 352 total yards while Warren County had just 24 of its 171 yards on the ground.
The Blue Devils will stay in the region next Friday with a trip to Cookeville. The Cavaliers agreed to back kickoff 30 minutes to 7:30 p.m. to accommodate Lebanon being able to get buses in time to make the trip to Putnam County.
