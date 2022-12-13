Big second half helps Cumberland men defeat Bethel, 70-59

A big second half pushed Cumberland’s men past Bethel in a much-needed 70-59 win at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena last Saturday.
Cumberland (7-5, 4-3 Mid-South Conference) got off to a slow start, getting down by as much as 12 in the early going of the game. But the Phoenix strung together a run to end the first half and make the deficit manageable before having a big second half and ultimately cruising to the win.
CU shot 45.6% from the field and hit 4 of 14 3s. The Phoenix controlled the glass, outrebounding Bethel 37-27, and forced the Wildcats into 21 turnovers that translated into 27 points.
Tajah Fraley had a career-high 18 points off the bench going 6-of-9 from the field. Jordan Stephens finished with 16 points and six boards. TJ Stargell posted 14 points and three assists and four steals to become the all-time steals leader in school-history.
Ty’Reek Johnson scored 10 points with eight rebounds. Julio Pascual scored seven in his first start with seven boards and Nassir Coleman added nine rebounds.
Bethel (6-7, 3-4 MSC) lit the world on fire in the first half shooting 67.8% from the field, but the shots did not fall in the second half finishing at 53.3%. The Wildcats also converted four 3s, but struggled from the free-throw line only connecting on 7 of 20 free throws.
Three Wildcats posted double-figure points as Keyshawn Kennedy and Yassine Zlitini each scored 11 and Conner Guthrie scored 10 points, all in the first half.
Tied at 6-6, Querrion Gadson scored four-straight points and Zlitini hit a two to push Bethel on 6-0 run. The Wildcats pushed it out to an eight-point lead at 16-8 at the media timeout.
Bethel continued to knock down shots as Cumberland chipped away at the lead. Trailing 26-21, Guthrie and Gadson combined for a 7-0 run to get out to the Wildcats’ largest lead of the game at 12 leading 33-21 with 5:50 left in the half.
Over the final five minutes, the Phoenix held Bethel to just five points and brought a manageable halftime deficit down just five, 38-33.
Out of the break, Cumberland went on a 5-0 run to tie the game as Stephens made two baskets and Coleman hit a free throw.
Tied at 40-40, the game really changed in Cumberland’s favor as Stephens hit a 3 and Coleman had a tip-in on a putback to spark a 14-1 run.
The Phoenix used that momentum and pushed that out to a 20-point lead with four minutes to play.
Cumberland really started to chew the clock at that point and had tough looks as the shot clock wound down in the final four minutes closing the game with a point over four plus-minutes allowing Bethel to bring the score back to 70-59.
Cumberland will have two big home games this week as the Phoenix take on Georgetown and the Cumberlands here Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.