Big second half helps Cumberland men defeat Bethel, 70-59

Tajah Fraley led Cumberland with a career-high 18 points off the bench against Bethel.

 NIKKI CAREY • Cumberland University

A big second half pushed Cumberland’s men past Bethel in a much-needed 70-59 win at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena last Saturday.

Cumberland (7-5, 4-3 Mid-South Conference) got off to a slow start, getting down by as much as 12 in the early going of the game. But the Phoenix strung together a run to end the first half and make the deficit manageable before having a big second half and ultimately cruising to the win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.