Big second period lifts MJ/WC/LHS hockey team to first win

NASHVILLE -- The Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central/Lebanon Bears Hockey Club scored four unanswered goals in the second period Monday night and held on for a 7-6 win over Centennial/Page at Centennial Sportsplex.
The Bears scored first but trailed 3-1 at first-period's end. They scored four straight in the second period before the teams traded goals in the third as the Wilson County team pulled to 1-1 for the season.
Lebanon's Linden Palmer, Wilson Central's Joey Simonik and Mt. Juliet's Michael Settle each scored two goals and LHS' Anthony Paponetti one.
The Bears battled Ravenwood on Friday night at Ford Ice Center in Antioch.
(0) comments
