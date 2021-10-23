Bilham signs with CU golf

Cumberland University golf coach Rich Williams announced the signing of Caitlyn Bilham to the 2022-23 signing class.
Bilham is a native of Hurlfotd, East Arshire, Scotland. She attends Loudoun Academy where she represented the school at the Alfred Dunhill Links Schools Challenge. She is in the top 20% of players of her age group in Scotland.
She will study sports management while at Cumberland and plans to work as a scholarship recruiter to help athletes achieve their goals of reaching a college in the United States. She enjoys painting, reading and golfing in her free time.
Caitlyn is the daughter of Craig and Carol-Ann Bilham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.