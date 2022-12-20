Black beats Red in Wilson County Classic

Green Hill receiver Kaleb Carver (17) catches a pass against Lebanon defensive back David Aluya during the second quarter of the Wilson County Classic.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Amidst the teeth-chattering, spine-tingling, hair-raising cold weather last Saturday night, Wilson County’s football-playing seniors (plus a few imports to fill roster spots) put on a good show at Friendship Christian’s Pirtle Field.

Playing in 40-degree temperatures with a cold breeze to boot, the Black team defeated the Red 21-14 in the second-annual Wilson County Classic.

