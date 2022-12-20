Black beats Red in Wilson County Classic

Amidst the teeth-chattering, spine-tingling, hair-raising cold weather last Saturday night, Wilson County’s football-playing seniors (plus a few imports to fill roster spots) put on a good show at Friendship Christian’s Pirtle Field.
Playing in 40-degree temperatures with a cold breeze to boot, the Black team defeated the Red 21-14 in the second-annual Wilson County Classic.
Matthew Albritton, imported from Gordonsville after Lebanon’s Jaylen Abston had a basketball commitment with the Blue Devils in Knoxville, threw a screen pass to Watertown’s Logan Farless for the tie-breaking touchdown in the third quarter.
The most exciting part of the game came in the moments just before halftime.
Lebanon’s Anthony Crowell, named the Offensive Most Valuable Player, scored on a sweep for a 14-7 Black lead.
That lasted all of a few seconds as Green Hill receiver Kaleb Carver returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards to tie the score 14-14 just seconds before halftime.
Green Hill quarterback Cade Mahoney scored on a first-quarter run to give the Red the first lead.
Smith County’s Bryce Currie tied the score on a 5-yard run in the second period.
Currie was named the overall MVP.
Watertown’s Noah Clemmons, playing for the Black team, earned Defensive MVP honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.