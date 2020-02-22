In Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League tournament action Thursday night at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:
6-7 championship Black 12, Light Blue 2Mason Clinard collected four points for the Black while Jaront Rayner, Grayson Kemp, Harrison Jones and Drayce Huddleston each had two.
Houston Haskins and Jada James had a free throw each for the Light Blue.
8-10 COED semifinals Gray 11, Red 6Haidyn Evert finished with five points, Carleigh Barrett four and Brooklyn Evert two for the Gray.
Tate McPeak picked up four points and Elijah Lockhart two for the Red.
Navy 12, Blue 9Tyler Auth scored six points and Eli Deffendall and Bennett Gordon three each for the Navy.
Jake Keel finished with four points, Damon Chuska and Austin Adams two each and Eva Lindsey a free throw for the Blue.
