Gordonsville in 2006. Boyd-Buchanan in 2011. Nashville Christian in 2017.
All three were close-call, come-from-behind playoff wins for Friendship Christian on the way to the BlueCross Bowl.
Whether Donelson Christian 2022 is added to the list will be answered Friday night when University School of Jackson visits Pirtle Field for the Division II-A semifinals.
But regardless, Chase Eakes wrote his name in FCS lore by blocking an extra point in overtime as the undefeated Commanders turned back an upset bid by the rival Wildcats 14-13 last Friday on the Pirtle Field turf.
“Any season, when you get in the playoffs, you’re going to get games like that,” Commander coach John McNeal. “The thing I loved is we hadn’t had a close game, and that worried me. Fourth quarters were never an issue. DCA did an unbelievable job. They did some things we weren’t able to overcome and do what we’d been able to do the whole year. But we were able to hang in there, make the plays we needed and win it in the end.”
This quarterfinal game had little in common with a 43-8 Friendship rout in Week 3 as Tyson Wolcott and Garrett Weekly ran wild on the Wildcats. This time, DCA held the Commanders’ offensive weapons in check.
“The big thing is they stopped the run game,” McNeal said. “But nobody has run it on them. We’re the only team, earlier in the year, to run it on them. That’s it. I’m proud of the boys.”
Friendship’s defense was equal to the task as the Commanders emerged with an 11-0 record.
Tied 7-7 from early in the second quarter all the way to the end of regulation, DCA won the coin toss and, as most teams do, elected to go on defense first in overtime.
Weekly scored on a 10-yard scramble on the first play to finally snapped the tie after a couple of earlier touchdowns were denied. Landon Williams kicked the extra point.
Friendship’s defense threw DCA’s Ashton Jones for a 3-yard loss on first down, forcing him to a final total of 98 yards after having broken the 100-yard mark. But after a couple of incomplete passes, Mitchell Carey’s fourth-down pass found Cameron Booker in front of the pylon and, after Booker stepped across the goal line and out of bounds, the Wildcats were an extra point from forcing a second overtime.
But Eakes had other ideas as the senior receiver/defensive back leaped and stuffed Braden Ducharme’s kick, triggering a celebration as the Commanders created a dogpile and FCS students stormed the turf like they had just won a championship, not staved off an upset loss which would have ended an undefeated season.
“I told the middle linebacker to scoot to the left because I saw a hole earlier in the game when they scored the first time,” Eakes said. “I jumped over the line as soon as they snapped the ball. I timed it perfectly and I blocked the kick.
“I can’t think straight. I really can’t think straight… We had one goal at the beginning of the year and I’m just trying to get us there.”
After forcing a DCA punt on the game’s first series, Friendship’s normally explosive offense went 91 yards in 14 plays plus a personal foul on DCA, converting a pair of fourth downs, to Weekly’s 6-yard stroll into the end zone for a 7-0 lead in the final minute of the first quarter.
But DCA rode the running of Jones, who broke free for a 33-yard scoring jaunt for a 7-7 tie 8:17 before halftime.
Both teams missed scoring opportunities.
With a stiff breeze at his back, Ducharme came up just short on a 54-yard field-goal try.
The Commanders, held without a first down since their touchdown, finally got a big play as Weekly fired a pass to Brock Montgomery for 45 yards for a first-and-goal at the DCA 9-yard line. But an illegal-formation penalty backed Friendship up and prompted the Green to spend its final timeout. A 12-yard flip from Weekly to Wolcott put the ball on the 1 with just six seconds left. Weekly’s quarterback sneak appeared to have across the goal line, but the officials couldn’t see through the mass of humanity (even though most of the mass was in the end zone) and ruled him short as time expired for halftime.
Both teams turned the ball over in the second half. Friendship defensive tackle Devin Lively stripped the ball from a DCA receiver after a long gain. But Weekly, trying to throw deep into the wind, was intercepted on back-to-back passes by Cameron Booker and Brady Russell to begin the fourth quarter.
Following the second pick, DCA drove to the Friendship 13 and set up for a go-ahead field goal with the wind at Ducharme’s back. But he never got a chance from 30 yards as the snap went through the holder’s hands. Ducharme ended up with the ball and was tackled for a 9-yard loss.
Friendship was turned away later in the quarter. A 38-yard shovel pass from Weekly which Montgomery took into the end zone was called back by a holding penalty.
McNeal went to the back pages of his playbook and had Montgomery throw to Weekly, who made a juggling catch for a first down at the 25 with seconds to play and no timeouts. Officials originally ruled the pass incomplete but huddled and changed the call. They also had to re-spot the ball after initially placing it on the 30.
With the clock rewound, Weekly bootlegged out of bounds at the 25 with 17 seconds left. But Williams’ 42-yard field-goal try into the wind was left and short. After Carey took a knee, it was on to overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.