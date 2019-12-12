Blue Devil balance leads to Baird win

Walter J. Baird's boys used a balanced attack to beat host Southside 34-24 Monday night.
No Blue Devil scored in double figures as the visitors led 13-8 following the first quarter, 17-15 at halftime and 25-18 through three before Southside slipped to 3-10.
Brent Duke came off the Baird bench to knock down nine points, including six in the first quarter. Christian Frewin and Easton Spurlock each scored seven while Garrett Oliver finished with five, Drew East three, Jordan Jewell two and Chase McConnell a free throw as the Blue Devils moved to 6-2.
Quin Long kept Southside in the game with 22 points, sinking 6 of 7 free throws. Freddie Robertson tossed in the other two.
Walter J. Baird will play in the Slammin' Santa Tournament at WJB (Thursday and Friday) and Winfree Bryant (Saturday) the rest of this week. Southside will return to action next Monday at Tuckers Crossroads following the girls' 6 p.m. game.
Slammin' Santa action will tip off Wednesday with girl/boy double headers at Walter J. Baird and Winfree Bryant.
Carroll-Oakland will take on Avery Trace at 6 p.m. today in a girl/boy double header at WJB while Winfree Bryant will play host to Prescott South in a twin bill. Baird will play host to Thompson Station at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Lady Commanders collect win over Goodpasture
Lily Maggart knocked down 19 points Tuesday night to lead Friendship Christian's middle school girls to a 37-29 triumph over visiting Goodpasture at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The teams were tied 5-5 following the first quarter before the Lady Commanders moved in front 14-11 by halftime and 24-17 going into the fourth.
Maggart was supported by Jacie Hawks' six points. I'Tynashia Bates finished with five points, Liz Maggart three and Rylee Agee and Maddie Parrish two apiece.
No one scored in double figures for Goodpasture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.