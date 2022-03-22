A day after Lebanon’s basketball team was eliminated from the state tournament by Bearden, the Blue Devil baseball team fared no better against the Bulldogs in a 15-1 loss at Seymour.
Lebanon scored in the top of the first inning before Bearden scored twice in the bottom half and five in the second. The Bulldogs put the three-inning game away with eight in the third.
Brody Hays had Lebanon’s only hit. Denton Dodson allowed seven runs on six hits in two innings before Elijah Shreeve and Easton Forsyth came on. The trio surrendered 10 hits.
Lebanon’s offense was better earlier in the day in an 11-7 loss to Providence Academy despite outhitting the Knights 10-8.
Jackson Lea, Connor Gannon and Ian Jennings each had two hits for the Blue Devils.
Landon Phillips took the loss after surrendering three runs on no hits in 1/3 inning.
On Friday, Lebanon outscored Halls 11-7 at Jefferson County.
Dodson singled in two runs to snap a 7-7 tie in the fifth inning.
The Blue Devils, who outhit the Red Devils 10-8, scored six runs in the third inning on singles by Jennings and Ian Walsh and doubles by Hays, Isaiah Douglas and Copeland Bradford.
Tyler Kingdon pitched two innings in relief for the win. Cason Kincaid worked 22/3 innings out of the bullpen.
Lea, Hays, Douglas and Jennings each had two hits.
The Blue Devils opened their East Tennessee trip Thursday with a 3-2 win over Anderson County at Pigeon Forge.
Hays’ two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning erased a 2-1 deficit and handed the win to Gannon, who pitched 11/3 innings.
Fuller and Forsyth closed the game out with Forsyth earning the save with the final two outs. Starter Logan Sullivan allowed two runs on one hit with six strikeouts over four innings.
Lea had two of Lebanon’s hits.
Wildcat bats come alive for first Wilson Central winGLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s bats came alive last Friday as the Wildcats run-ruled visiting Nolensville 14-4 for their first win of the young season.
The Wildcats scored in five of their six at-bats, finishing with 12 hits.
McKane Everett drove in four runs on three hits, including a double. Michael Demonbreun had two hits as he, Dylan Guethlein and Drew Jones each drove in two runs. Isaac Schafer singled three times while Hunter Williams and Wyatt Guethlein doubled.
Demonbreun pitched the first five innings for the win, allowing all four runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Wyatt Guethlein pitched the sixth, punching out two.
