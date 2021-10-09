HERMITAGE — Lebanon’s boys built a 286-pin lead on the way to a 17-6 win over host Mt. Juliet at Hermitage Strike @ Spare on Thursday.
Andy Romer rolled a 242 game to lead Lebanon while Westin Manning scored a 234, Jackson McRae 218 and Braxton Crook 205 as the Blue Devils improved to 3-1.
Lebanon will return home to Pro Bowl West on Tuesday to take on Beech at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.