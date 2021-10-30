HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s boys rolled to a 17-6 win over host Station Camp in high school bowling Thursday.
The Blue Devils took a 160-plus pin-count lead in the first game as they won for the sixth time in eight outings this season.
Andy Romer led Lebanon with a 237 high game, followed by Jackson McRae’s 226 and Braxton Crook’s 198.
Lebanon will return to the lanes at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pro Bowl West against visiting Merrol Hyde.
