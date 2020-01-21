FROM Staff Reports
COOKEVILLE — Lebanon’s boys were sent to Franklin to take on Brentwood in yesterday’s sectional after losing the Region 6 championship to Upperman 21.5-5.5 last Thursday at Bowling World.
Gregory’s best series of the season built on games of 190, 218 and 229 weren’t enough to keep the Blue Devils from dropping to 19-2 for the season. Ryan Norvil notched games of 223 and 178, Jaleel Dowell 217, Caleb Gregory 179 and 214; Harvick Wiley 177,174 and 194 and Jackson McRae 187 and 174.
Lebanon advanced to the finals, and yesterday’s sectional, with a 21-6 semifinal win over White House in the battle of the Blue Devils. The Blue Devils led 8-0 after the first game and 11-5 through two.
Gregory rolled games of 214 and 204 while Oliver notched 199, 198 and 214; McRae 201 and a pair of 198s, Norvil 193 and 175 and Dowell 187.
