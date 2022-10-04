HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s boys used a strong performance in the Baker format to overtake Hendersonville 14-9 last Thursday at Hendersonville Strike & Spare.
The Commandos took all but two points and built a 26-pin lead in the first game.
But in the Baker, the Blue Devils erased the lead and built their own 33-pin advantage, taking nine of 12 points.
Andy Romer rolled a 268, Chad Carey 191 and Camren O’Brien 166 for the Blue Devils.
