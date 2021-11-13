Rain outside made the lanes inside Pro Bowl West sticky Thursday as Mt. Juliet and host Lebanon did battle.
The Blue Devils widened a 130-pin lead by pulling away during the Baker format to win 20-3.
Andy Romer overcame the elements enough to turn in a 241 for Lebanon while Tyler Norvil notched a 206, Jackson McRae 178 and Braxton Crook 172.
The Blue Devils improved to 11-2.
Lebanon will travel to Hendersonville Strike & Spare on Monday for a 3:30 p.m. match against Beech.
