Lebanon's boys remained undefeated on the bowling lanes with a 20-7 win over Mt. Juliet while the visiting Lady Bears handed the Lady Devils their first loss 14-13 at Pro Bowl West.
The Blue Devils led by five following the first game and went on to their 13th win of the season.
Jackson McRae racked up high scores of 213, 202 and 212 for Lebanon while Jaleel Dowell delivered games of 191, 191 and 217; Caleb Gregory 174, 222 and 195; Gregory Oliver 190, 179 and 190 and Ryan Norvil 179, 184 and 194.
The Lady Devils trailed 6-2 following the first game before pulling even 8-8 after two before Mt. Juliet edged in front in the third to drop Lebanon to 10-1. Despite the loss, the Lady Devils still lead the District 12 standings.
Alyssa Weiser scored a 212 game for Lebanon while Ali Davis delivered games of 211, 177 and 203; Hayli Stewart 176 and 197, Addisen Johnson 181 and Emma Allison 151.
