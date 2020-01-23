Blue Devil bowlers return to state

FRANKLIN — Lebanon’s boys had to take a detour to return to Smyrna but successfully completed their journey Monday with a 22.5-4.5 sectional victory over Brentwood at Franklin Family Entertainment Center.
The Blue Devils qualified for the state bowling tournament for the second straight season. Lebanon will bring a 20-2 record into Friday’s noon match against 14-4 Tullahoma at Smyrna Bowling Center. The winner will return at 9 a.m. Saturday for the semifinals against either Hardin County (18-0) or Greeneville (13-4). The finals — with Blackman, Upperman (which beat the Blue Devils in the Region 6 finals to send LHS on the road), Bartlett and Sevier County in the other bracket — are set for 11:30 a.m.
Against Brentwood, the Blue Devils built a 6.5-1.5 lead in the first game with a margin of plus-31 pins. They built their pin count to 156 in the second game. This was despite Brentwood’s Drake Austin bowling a perfect 300 game.
Caleb Gregory led Lebanon with high games of 206, 235 and 235 while Jaleel Dowell delivered scores of 191, 221 and 222; Gregory Oliver 205, 180 and 232; Jackson McRae 206, 188 and 208; Harvick Wiley 196 and Ryan Norvil 179 and 185.
In addition to the team tournament, several Blue Devils and a Mt. Juliet Golden Bear qualified for the Division II individual tournament, which will roll off at 1:30 p.m. today and wrap up with the finals at 9 a.m. Friday.
Lebanon seniors Ali Davis and Hayli Stewart will compete in the girls’ tournament while Blue Devils Gregory and McRae and Mt. Juliet senior Isaiah Sanderlin will bowl in the boys’ event.
In Division II, Friendship Christian’s teams will look to complete back-to-back perfect seasons. The Commanders are seeking their fourth title since 2014 and the Lady Commanders a threepeat.
The Lady Commanders will face Clarksville Academy at 3 p.m. Friday with the winner returning at 9 a.m. Saturday to battle the St. Benedict-Baylor winner. The finals are set for 11:30 a.m. with Lipscomb Academy, Briarcrest, Girls Preparatory School and Pope John Paul II in the other bracket.
Friendship’s boys will battle Clarksville Academy at noon Friday with the winner returning at 9 a.m. Saturday to take on either Christian Brothers or McCallie. The finals are set for 11:30 a.m. with PJPII, St. Benedict, Notre Dame or Lipscomb coming out of the other bracket.
FCS freshman Olivia Van Hooser will seek a repeat championship in the DII individual tournament, which will roll off at 1:30 p.m. today and wrap up at 9 a.m. Friday. She will be joined by teammates Casie Cottrell, Kyleigh Pitzer and Kennedy West. In the boys’ tournament will be Cole Cottrell and Brad Emerson.
