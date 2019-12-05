Lebanon’s boys opened District 12 tournament play with a 22.5-4.5 win over visiting Portland in the quarterfinal round at Pro Bowl West.
After shutting out the Panthers in the first game, the Blue Devils breezed into the semifinals with a 16-1 record. They will face Hendersonville at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Pro Bowl West.
Caleb Gregory rolled high games of 279, 214 and 191 against Portland while Gregory Oliver added a 243, Jackson McRae 234 and Harvick Wiley 208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.