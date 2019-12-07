Lebanon's boys opened District 12 tournament play on Tuesday with a 22.5-4.5 win over visiting Portland in the quarterfinal round at Pro Bowl West.
The Lady Devils followed Thursday with a 26-1 quarterfinal win over Merrol Hyde, also at Pro Bowl.
After shutting out the Panthers in the first game, Lebanon's boys breezed into the semifinals with a 16-1 record. They will face Hendersonville at 1 p.m. next Wednesday at Pro Bowl West.
Caleb Gregory rolled high games of 279, 214 and 191 against Portland while Gregory Oliver added a 243, Jackson McRae 234 and Harvick Wiley 208.
Ali Davis delivered a 215 high game for the Lady Devils while Hayli Stewart rolled a 182 and Addisen Johnson 173 as the Lady Devils improved to 14-1 going into Thursday's semifinal against Gallatin at Pro Bowl.
Friendship teams sweep Middle Region championships, earn No. 1 seeds to DII state tournament
Friendship Christian's quest for back-to-back perfect seasons continued on schedule this week as the teams won the Middle Region tournaments, earning the top seeds for next month's Division II state tournament.
The Lady Commanders defeated Lipscomb Academy 17-10 in the region finals after having knocked off Pope John Paul II 24-3 in the semifinals.
Friendship's boys beat Pope John Paul II 18-9 in the finals following a 24-3 semifinal win over Lipscomb Academy.
