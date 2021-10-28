HENDERSONVILLE —Lebanon’s boys rolled up a 20-3 win over Hendersonville at Hendersonville Strike & Spare on Monday.
The Blue Devils, coming off their loss to Green Hill, took a 200-plus pin count while allowing just one point. They won 4 of the 5 baker games to improve to 5-2.
Jackson McRae rolled a 249 high game for Lebanon while Andy Romer racked up a 215, Cameron Farmer 210, Will Weir 190 and Braxton Crook 171.
Lebanon will return to the same Hendersonville Strike & Spare lanes today for a 3:30 p.m. match against Station Camp.
