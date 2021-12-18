Avery Harris’s 15 points was high mark for Lebanon’s freshmen in a 60-45 win over visiting Gallatin on Thursday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Harris’ total included two 3-pointers and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line as the Blue Devils improved to 4-2 for the season going into last night’s game at Mt. Juliet.
Lebanon led 21-8 at the first-quarter break, 33-23 at halftime and 48-37 through three.
Brody Reasonover racked up 11 points and Dameon Calloway 10 as they combined to connect on 10 of 13 free throws.
Cash Williams notched nine points, Carson Fox five, Kalib Gilbert and Isaiah Barr a 3-pointer apiece and Malik Humes and Jordan Lawson two each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.