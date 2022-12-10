Terrell Searcy and Marques Anglin scored 13 points apiece Thursday night to lift Lebanon’s freshman boys past visiting Mt. Juliet 45-23 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

The Blue Devils led 17-3 at the first-quarter break and 21-12 at halftime as they improved to 4-0.

