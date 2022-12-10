Terrell Searcy and Marques Anglin scored 13 points apiece Thursday night to lift Lebanon’s freshman boys past visiting Mt. Juliet 45-23 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils led 17-3 at the first-quarter break and 21-12 at halftime as they improved to 4-0.
Jayden Cook and Dakevion Bass each finished with five points for Lebanon while Jajuan Stafford scored four, John Binion a 3-pointer and Evan Klemn two.
Silas Kendall connected on a pair of 3-pointers to lead Mt. Juliet with 11 points. Connor Schlessman scored seven while Madden Daly and Conner Clark each collected two and Griffin Wiseman a free throw.
Lebanon will host Hendersonville at 6 p.m. Monday at Brendon Gym/Gibbs Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.