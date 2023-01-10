Lebanon’s freshman boys lost to undefeated Green Hill 58-50 last Wednesday and to Oakland 58-48 the following night.
Oakland’s Yeshiyah Cobb connected on three second-quarter 3-pointers and four for the night to lead the Patriots with 18 points.
Terrell Searcy scored 11 for Lebanon while John Binion and Jack Greer each added eight, Marques Anglin seven, Dekevion Bass six, Austin Harrison and Jayden Cook three apiece and Evan Klemm two as the Blue Devils dropped to 6-5 for the season going into last night’s trip to Upperman’s newly-named Dana McWilliams Court.
Lebanon had 22 turnovers against the Hawks, who had one of the closest calls of their season.
Jack McChurch tossed in two 3-pointers to lead Green Hill with 15 points while L.J. Foster finished with 14 and Ayden Sadler 11. Josh Brown scored seven points, Jalen Searcy six on a pair of 3s, Omeiza Daniyan a 3 and Colten Parker two.
Searcy scored 16 points and Binion 10, including a pair of 3s, for Lebanon. Klemm added eight while Cook and Anglin each supplied six and Harrison and Jujuan Stafford two apiece.
Lebanon finished fourth in the 14th annual Ravenwood Christmas Tournament after winning 1 of 3 games.
