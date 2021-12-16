HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s freshmen broke a two-game losing streak Monday night with a 57-34 thumping of Hendersonville.
The Blue Devils led 19-4 at the first-quarter break, 35-14 at halftime and 49-27 through three as they improved to 3-2.
Case Williams led Lebanon with 15 points while Brody Reasonover racked up a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 10. Dameon Calloway added eight points, Carson Fox seven, Toler Wyatt four; Avery Harris, Kalib Gilbert and Isaiah Barr three each and Malik Humes and Ethan Schweer two apiece.
Lebanon will host Gallatin at 6 p.m. today at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
