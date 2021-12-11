Lebanon’s freshman boys had a rough week with a 41-38 loss at Siegel on Thursday and a 43-33 setback at Beech on Monday.
Cash Williams led the Blue Devils with 13 points against Siegel while Dameon Calloway added 11 and Avery Harris, who sank 6 of 7 free throws, 10.
Brody Reasonover and Toler Wyatt each tossed in two.
Lebanon led 20-19 at halftime and 30-23 through three before Siegel dominated the fourth 18-8.
Harris hit two 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 17 points at Beech.
Jordan Lawson scored six points, Williams five, Malik Humes a 3 and Carson Fox two.
The Blue Devils dropped to 2-2 going into Monday’s 6 p.m. trip to Hendersonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.